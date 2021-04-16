This week, the moon meant something different for many around the world — the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

Within the boundaries of State College, the Penn State Muslim Student Association and the Saudi Arabian Student Association are celebrating the start of the holy month.

Ramadan happens during the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, which follows the monthly phases of the moon. Ramadan begins when the new moon is spotted in the sky and can vary from country to country.

During the month, Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from sunrise until sunset. The month comes to an end when the next new moon is spotted on the last night of the month, beginning Eid-al-Fitr — a three day celebration dedicated to the end of fasting.

Daniel Lavelle, events coordinator for the Penn State MSA, said by restraining from eating and drinking, people can work against their automatic responses and become aware of the “ego-driven things that we go about our days with.”

Lavelle (senior-biobehavioral health) said in a normal year, the Penn State MSA would provide the nightly meals –– iftar –– for the community. He said because of the coronavirus, the organization has had to change how iftar happens.

Iftar is typically celebrated at the end of the day after the call for evening prayer and is when families break their fast for the day.

One way Lavelle said the group has combated a different kind of Ramadan is by having volunteer drivers deliver iftar meals to families in the State College community.

“Last year, we began to work with the local mosque, and we kind of organize deliveries. Each night, drivers in the community — both within the Muslim community and not — volunteer to deliver food to those who sign up for the list,” Lavelle said. “Especially with last year, there were suddenly people who needed food or didn't have a family to celebrate the night with.”

Penn State MSA is working with the Yaqeen Institute to provide the community with virtual “conviction circles” where people can discuss religious principles and the best ways to implement the lessons of Ramadan into one’s life.

Hamed Jabri, vice president for Penn State MSA, said he lives with his family and is fortunate enough to break the fast every night with them.

Jabri (junior-mechanical engineering) said he understands this isn’t the case for everyone. He sees some people will be going through Ramadan alone this year, and he said he feels empathy for them.

“It is sad to see that, just because you know there are people out there who are going through it alone... it's just much nicer just to have people around,” Jabri said.

Ramadan sees people fast for most of the day, but Jabri said this is a rewarding experience. He said by the end of the day he feels “accomplished” and “satisfied.” Yet he also said Ramadan brings about its own set of challenges.

One difficulty Jabri said is being a student and managing all of the work while also fasting. He said it’s important not to overwork during Ramadan as to avoid harming oneself.

“The last thing you want to do is [cause] actual harm to yourself. You know, that's not the goal, [it’s] not starving yourself, it's just holding back for a bit,” Jabri said.

Emaan Bhutta, president of Penn State MSA, said one initiative she’s excited about is that Penn State dining is offering pre-ordered iftar meals to students in Pollock Commons.

Eid-al-Fitr is set to be May 12, depending on the sighting of the new moon, and Bhutta (junior-biology) said she will be seeing her grandparents from Pakistan. She said they were recently vaccinated and are coming to the United States for Eid.

Bhutta said celebrating Ramadan a second time during the pandemic is better because places are more open than they were last spring, but one major difference this year is remembering those who died over the past year.

“We want to pray extra for the families and the local community members who we've lost over the past year,” Bhutta said. “Just how many people were lost, from COVID-19 or otherwise. So we definitely also want to remember the people who were fortunate enough to live for another Ramadan.”

Moreover, for members of the Saudi Arabian Student Association like Reem Albashrawi, Ramadan is “a holy month observed by Muslims to commemorate when God revealed the first chapter of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him and his family.”

“In Ramadan, the gates of heaven are open while the gates of hell are closed,” Albashrawi (senior-chemistry) said.

Also of SASA, Jamal Alkhawfi said the month is an opportunity for self improvement and strengthening relationships with friends, family and most importantly, with Allah.

“The main message of fasting is to feel that we are on the same shoe as people who are in need of food and feel the people who live with low living standards,” Alkhawfi (sophomore-petroleum engineering) said. “The fasting itself is one of the most important activities to reflect on yourself. Not only the body will benefit from fasting, but your mental health will improve, too.”

Albashrawi said fasting does not simply mean limiting food and water, but also negative thoughts and emotions and sexual activity.

“These practices during the holy month help [with] self-control and purification,” Albashrawi said.

Albashrawi said mosques are usually “packed” during Ramadan, but she said she doesn’t see there being a heavy turnout this year due to coronavirus restrictions.

However, even with the pandemic, the holy month will go on, according to Alkhawfi.

“Ramadan itself is a different month and [a] special month,” Alkhawfi said. “The COVID pandemic of course did change our lives, but I think we can do a lot of the activities the same way we used to do them before COVID. It is just that we need more caution and [need to] wear masks when we are out in the public.”

SASA member Abdulrahman Aldossary said since this is not the first Ramadan during the pandemic, it won’t be as challenging.

“Last year, we had Ramadan during the pandemic, and for me, nothing really changed except the mosques were closed at that time,” Aldossary (sophomore-petroleum engineering) said.

This year, Ramadan will be during the school year, and since it is the end of the semester, there will be a lot of exams and assignments for Muslim students to complete while fasting.

Rahaf Sindi said even if it is going to be hard, she is used to this by now.

“As an international student, I have been spending my Ramadan for the past five years in the U.S., so now I’m used to it. I don’t mind school with fasting,” Sindi (senior-electrical engineering and physics) said. “Surely, it’s a bit hard because I can’t drink my coffee in the morning, but [it’s] definitely manageable.”

Aldossary agreed with Sindi, but he said there is “nothing better than a good experience.”

For Alkhawfi, it will be hard to combine school work and fasting, but he said he will work on time management and get help from friends to make it easier.

“Some time management and help from friends and roommates will make it easier,” Alkhawfi said. “As students, maybe the hardest part is the food, since we usually fast Ramadan with our families, and we don’t really think too much about what we will eat at Iftar, but it is nice to try something new and learn new things during Ramadan.”

Albashrawi said she will spend Ramadan with her friends and have Iftar with them every day. She said she will also be “engaging with Islamic charities to cook for the people who cannot afford an Iftar meal.”

