What started as a way to pass time in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic for Penn State student Jessica Fell slowly turned into a new business called “jfellclothes.”

Jfellclothes is a customizable college clothing Instagram account owned and run by Fell (sophomore-psychology and communications).

“I was looking for a new hobby and something to pass the time,” Fell said. “I also wanted to make some money.”

Originally, Fell said she began making the college-themed clothing for herself — one of her friends later suggested Fell start selling them.

For “kicks,” Fell created the Instagram account in April 2020, not expecting many orders to come in.

To launch her business, Fell said she first posted in Penn State Facebook groups and later in Ohio State and Virginia Tech groups, which helped gain her more followers and orders.

Fell said she will continue managing the account if orders persist, but the original goal was just to “pass time.”

“I [have] definitely enjoyed it so far. It showed a lot about my work ethic and getting stuff done,” Fell said. “It was cool that it helped me… It was my main income last summer, and I'm hoping to do it all this summer as well.”

Ally Giorgio, an incoming student who ordered from jfellclothes, said she first saw the account in the “PSU ‘25” Facebook group.

Giorgio (freshman-biology) said she was looking for “cute” and “inexpensive” merchandise at the time since she had just committed to Penn State.

“The thing I liked about her specific account is that she is a [Penn State] student, so there was already a lot of merch on her Instagram,” Giorgio said. “I could pick what I wanted.”

To order from jfellclothes, Giorgio said she sent a direct message to the account, took a screenshot of what she wanted with her customization requests, sent her money via Venmo and received the order in about two weeks.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Giorgio said she is “very excited” to wear her new clothes at football tailgates this fall.

“I like that it’s her own little shop, [and] I’m supporting a small business,” Giorgio said. “It’s great that she’s a Penn State student and trying to make some money [by] using her talents.”

Fell’s roommate Olivia Bratton ordered from jfellclothes as well. She said she thinks the clothes show Fell’s “creative side.”

Bratton (sophomore-political science) said she believes jfellcothes are affordable for college-aged students.

“I think that everything I’ve gotten from her or seen her make for other people is super great quality and comfortable,” Bratton said. “I love her designs.”