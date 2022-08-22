In March, Penn State student Amber Rupp received a grant from 3 Dots Downtown to repurpose old State College parking meters, according to the State College Borough Parking Department.

With the grant, Rupp (senior-marketing), in collaboration with the State College Borough Parking Department, used old parking meters and turned them into art pieces and year-round coin donation collectors for THON.

Donations can also be made towards the meters and THON through ParkMobile, the parking app used in the area.

Editor's note: Amber Rupp is a current representative of The Daily Collegian's creative department.

