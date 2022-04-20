A group of Penn State students is advising administration on how to become more sustainable.

On April 25, the Student Sustainability Advisory Council will meet with university officials to discuss potential steps to become a more sustainable institution.

Alysha Ulrich, vice-chair of the SSAC, said the council takes on a series of projects within each committee — carbon neutrality, zero-waste and sustainability education — to “initiate systemic change” at the university to achieve its main goals.

At the end of each semester, the SSAC gives a presentation with ideas on how to improve sustainability education, decrease waste and lessen carbon emissions at the university.

The council creates proposals about where it sees sustainability lacking at Penn State and gives it to higher administration. By talking to stakeholders, the members of the SSAC report on what changes students want to see.

According to Ulrich (junior-earth science and policy), the carbon neutrality committee is focusing on transportation and energy efficiency in buildings, the zero-waste committee is trying to establish a “bin goalie” program at Pegula Ice Arena, and the sustainability education committee is focusing on adding a sustainability or “S” designation for classes as well as adding sustainability chairs to clubs and organizations at Penn State.

The SSAC works closely with those at the university to research and report its initiatives. It frequently works with members of the Sustainability Institute, the Office of the Physical Plant and many faculty members, depending on their expertise.

“There’s really no group that wouldn’t be relevant to us; it really depends on the nature of the proposal,” Ulrich said. “If a group is trying to decrease food waste, then we’ll work with Housing and Food Services or OPP for reducing waste or Faculty Senate for a lot of the education matters and Athletics for the bin goalie program.”

However, the SSAC’s Chair Elie Wagner said Penn State faculty and staff aren’t the only sources of information for the council.

“We also look at other schools a lot,” Wagner (senior-global and international studies) said. “The administration seems to really listen to us when we show up to talk about what other schools are doing better than us.”

Many of the projects and proposals that the council has worked on in the past have been implemented at Penn State, including the Spin e-bike program and the Student Farm at Penn State. However, these initiatives haven’t been implemented on campus overnight.

“I would say the first step when we present would be hearing [the administration’s] thoughts about what about it won’t work,” Ulrich said. “It very rarely, [or] never happens, that we present something the first time and then it gets implemented. It’s definitely a long process across semesters.”

Ulrich said a lot of refinement and gaining stakeholder support go into building momentum for the proposal.

“We’re an advisory council, not an action council,” Ulrich said. “We don’t have the means or the money to do this ourselves. Our job is to provide these shortcuts in research and present the university with great ideas.”

Those “great ideas” for the presentation are split between the carbon neutrality, zero-waste and sustainability education committees, each with their own projects targeting specific goals for sustainability at the university.

Gabi Leach, a student on the SSAC’s zero-waste committee, said the committee’s plan is to create proposals that “create zero waste” — not necessarily omitting waste entirely but getting to “about 90% diversion” of waste at the university.

According to Leach (sophomore-environmental resource management), as “the eyes and ears of the university,” students on the SSAC “come up with things that [they] see around that [they] want to work on.”

Currently, Leach and others on the zero-waste committee are working on establishing the bin goalie program at Pegula Ice Arena, similar to the bin goalie program in the President’s Suite at Beaver Stadium.

“What we’re trying to propose is to have one or two volunteers at the different waste receptacles in Pegula that guide patrons to dispose of their trash properly,” Leach said. “We’re aiming for a two-phase approach right now, doing the suites first because it’s more controlled, there’s less people and they have more compostable products up there, and then we’ll eventually move down to the concourse level.”

Leach said the goal of a program like this is to “avoid the post-sorting of waste, which is time consuming.” Much of the waste ends up going to a landfill instead of a compost system because it’s been contaminated with other trash.

A bin goalie program also saves the university money because “recycling fees are less than waste fees” at Penn State, Leach said.

Leach said the financial aspect of these programs is a “worry” for the administration.

“I think a lot of the major people at Penn State are worried about money, naturally,” Leach said. “It’s hard to see past the initial costs that a lot of these projects can hold. Showing that after so many years you’re going to be making back this money and making a profit is the obstacle a lot of us face.”

For Leach’s bin goalie proposal, not much funding needs to be allocated. Other proposals aren’t as lucky.

Lydia Vandenbergh, the associate director of employee engagement and education for the Sustainability Institute, said trayless dining is an initiative the Big Ten has tried to cut food waste, but the current operations of dining halls won’t allow for it.

According to Vandenbergh, schools like the University of Michigan have implemented “tray-light” dining, not cutting out trays in dining halls entirely but trying to “wean people off trays.”

The slowness to take up a program like this at Penn State is evidence of the “political process” at the university, according to Vandenbergh.

“[Students] are starting with the stakeholders, doing their investigation and challenging them,” Vandenbergh said. “People can get stuck in a rut and say ‘We can’t do it because of X, Y and Z,’ but then you need to change the structure and start to say, ‘What has to happen in order to make this a reality and start pushing away the barriers?’”

Each committee within the SSAC is pushing barriers in sustainability at Penn State with their proposals for this semester, according to committee members.

The carbon neutrality committee focuses its research and proposals around a bar chart that projects carbon dioxide emissions from the Penn State Commonwealth activity from 1990 to 2050.

Jacob Seiler, a student on the carbon neutrality committee, said the goal of the committee is to get Penn State to reach its goal of an 80% reduction in carbon emissions from the 2005 levels by 2050.

Seiler (graduate-architectural engineering) said last semester he worked on a proposal for building standards at the university — trying to set quotas for Penn State buildings to make them have better walls, insulation and windows to keep the heat in efficiently.

“There are a lot of building standards out there, which is pretty interesting to me as an architectural engineer,” Seiler said. “Buildings are a massive part of the world’s CO2 emissions. We’re looking to raise the standards of Penn State’s building sustainability.”

For an institution that relies on buildings for learning, research and administration, Seiler said he wants to make the university’s structures more efficient to accomplish these things.

“[Someone] once said something interesting to me, that ‘the most efficient building is no building,’” Seiler said. “If you think about something like Osmond Lab, a really old building where the windows are single-pane windows, the walls probably don’t have the best insulation, and there’s a lot of glass facing the north side, it’s probably a pretty inefficient building.”

With buildings like those, Seiler said, the best and most efficient thing the university could do is take them down and not have to replace them. But the destruction and removal of the buildings creates carbon emissions too.

Not only is removing the buildings an expensive, unrealistic and unsustainable option for the university, but the current operation of the building is causing emissions as well, which Seiler said formed the idea of space utilization.

“Penn State is constantly growing — buying new buildings and renting space off campus,” Seiler said. “The faculty we’ve talked to has said that their departments are always asking for more space. They have activities they want to do: They want more lab space, office space and classroom space.”

These faculty needs haven’t gone away, but with the coronavirus pandemic, Seiler said there’s a “really unique change happening in the workplace and at schools.”

According to Seiler, there’s a “workplace revolution” happening where people are continuing to work remotely or working hybrid, coming into the office only a few days a week.

“We really want to capitalize on that and see if we can take our existing space and use it more efficiently,” Seiler said. “We don’t need more buildings that will result in more emissions, so we’re asking [the administration] to do a space utilization study.”

This study will include a hybridization plan to create more shared spaces on campus. Seiler used “hotelling” as an example.

“We’re hoping that this space utilization can not just be looked at as the chance for staff to go remote because there’s a natural concern there that we would decrease the value of education,” Seiler said. “But we can take this opportunity to create more collaborative spaces, more professional spaces and potentially more private study spaces.”

Seiler said he sees many students who want their own study spaces, so they’ll go to empty classrooms to study by themselves.

“Then you have one person in a space that’s designed for 30 people,” Seiler said. “So I want this to double as an opportunity to improve student life and improve educational opportunities.”

Seiler also said according to a student survey they’ve conducted on student perspectives on online activities for school, there were some advantages to support their argument for the space utilization study.

“Some students that live well off campus are happy that they can go to office hours without getting on a bus that takes them an hour round trip,” Seiler said.

With this proposal, along with all of the other projects he’s worked on, Seiler likes to focus on “triple bottom line sustainability,” which some people call “people, profit, planet.”

“There’s a social side: making sure people are healthier and happier. Planet: Obviously our goal is to reduce emissions,” Seiler said. “Profit is usually what it comes down to when we talk to administration. The first question we always get is, ‘Where’s this money going to come from to do this?’”

Going into the presentation on April 25, Seiler said he’s going into it with “a goal of action.”

“I feel like our role is to provide that student viewpoint and represent the student body,” Seiler said. “We’re trying to communicate with the administration about student desires. We want to conduct this study and change the way that we use space at Penn State and hopefully inspire change.”

Bella Briseño, a student on the SSAC’s sustainability education committee, said the mission of her committee “generally goes toward advancing sustainability knowledge of the student population,” including knowledge that students can apply to their careers after they graduate.

“The importance of sustainability education, as climate change is becoming a more imminent threat that we will face, is having students be sustainability literate to meet those climate challenges in their futures — regardless of their professional or personal sphere,” Briseño (junior-environmental resource management and political science) said.

According to Briseño and a student survey the committee conducted, 80% of Penn State students surveyed agree that climate change is happening, 60% think Penn State isn’t doing enough to educate on or address climate change and 74% think Penn State should be doing more.

“That last part is what we center our proposals around,” Briseño said. “It’s that next step for curricular, co-curricular and extracurricular initiatives that increase students' sustainability education in a holistic way.”

Briseño said although it’s important to receive information about sustainability “in a classroom setting,” being able to apply it in the co-curricular and extracurricular spheres “reinforces it and makes it more applicable to someone’s life.”

“You can learn about sustainability in the classroom and not relate to it at all or not care,” Briseño said. “But if you’re in some organization that aligns your interests with sustainability, then you’re really getting a feel for how it’s relevant to you.”

On the curricular side, Briseño and other students on the sustainability education committee are working on getting a sustainability attribute for Penn State courses in LionPath.

Currently, Briseño said it’s a “very slow moving process.”

“A lot of it is the foundation work,” Briseño said. “Getting a course inventory to see if we have those that are sustainability-related and how many do we have that have potential to be revamped into standard courses, and also getting a feel for student appetite for this.”

According to Briseño, the council is hoping to implement a test for students to “get a feel for student sustainability literacy.”

As for the extracurricular side, the committee has played around with introducing a sustainability officer in student organizations that, according to Briseño, “can articulate to their club the sustainability practices that they should be taking during events, meetings or just general planning.”

One student on the committee is specifically looking at student-athletes, hoping to complete a survey and establish a green athletic standard to track sustainability within those athletic organizations.

The sustainability education committee also used benchmarking with other universities to see if they could replicate those programs at Penn State, which Briseño said was “helpful.”

“As we talked with the University of Vermont, which already has a sustainability general education requirement, we could reframe our asks [to the administration],” Briseño said. “I think what we’ve been doing year after year is asking for the same things and getting the same pushback.”

Briseño said they now want to ask for an ad-hoc committee where faculty, students, staff and administration can decide on learning outcomes together.

With implementation, however, Briseño said the feedback from administration has been “discouraging.”

“I don’t want to say we haven’t accomplished anything,” Briseño said. “That’s something we’ve been trying to do for this coming presentation is increase the accountability side of things.”

The SSAC has recently introduced a historian position to the council, tasked with following up after a presentation to administration to increase Penn State’s action.

“It’s difficult because a lot of these things, especially in education, are things that are so slow moving that they take more than four years, and we’re only here for four years,” Briseño said. “A lot of times we’re not going to see results in our times as students, but it’s about planting the seed.”

