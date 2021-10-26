Penn State student Jacob Ehrbaker started a Change.org petition Monday in response to British alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos' planned campus visit.

Yiannopoulos is scheduled to visit campus Nov. 3, and he was invited by Uncensored America, one of Penn State’s many student-run organizations.

The petition titled "End Hate Speech at Penn State University Park" alleged the "Pray the Gay Away" posters up in the HUB-Robeson Center advertising the event can be considered hate speech by themselves.

"Many of us were appalled to see a poster stating 'Pray the Gay Away,' promoting an event speaker promoting gay conversion therapy," the petition said. "Implying that one needs to 'pray the gay away' means that homosexuality is a choice and implies it is the wrong choice. This is not the message that we should be sending students or prospective students touring the campus for the first time."

As the event was partially funded by the University Park Allocation Committee with money from student tuition, the petition alleged LGTBQ students "are having their own tuition money used to promote hate speech against themselves."

The petition said it is "incredibly insulting" university funds are being used for Yiannopoulos' visit.

"On top of this notion, the entire speech promotes gay conversion therapy, which is physically, mentally and emotionally abusive," the petition said. "Conversion therapy should be banned, as it already is in State College, but promoting these homophobic ideologies should not be allowed in a public university."

On Monday, Penn State University officials denounced the messages, writings, activism and planned visit of Yiannopoulos.

Vice President and General Counsel Steve Dunham, Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims and Vice Provost for Educational Equity Marcus Whitehurst labeled Yiannopoulos as “offensive and hurtful,” a “social provocateur” with values “antithetical to Penn State’s” that “deliberately create controversy, hurt and disruption,” in the statement.

However, Dunham, Sims and Whitehurst said the university will not be taking action against Yiannopoulos.

The petition encouraged Penn State to remove the posters and "uninvite" Yiannopoulos from campus. As of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, the petition garnered 2,610 signatures out of its 5,000 goal.

