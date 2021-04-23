An idea stemming from one State College apartment has blossomed into over 727 meals donated to those facing food insecurity, but a cease and desist letter threatens to halt the meal distribution.

Nick Cradler, Penn State student and founder of the startup food business One for One, is leading an effort to curb hunger around the world.

Cradler (senior-economics) said when he was younger, his grandfather would take him into Wilmington, Delaware, to work at food banks, and he said this humbled him.

“So you wake up once every two weeks at like 6 a.m., and there’s a bunch of random people [who] come together and you see the poorest of poor people… come in and choose whatever they want,” Cradler said. “It’s definitely an eye opening experience. It makes you grateful for what you have.”

One for One is a business where Cradler chooses a meal to make every weekend and posts the choice to its Instagram page on Sundays. After the menu has been posted, Cradler takes orders until Tuesday, so he could begin his cooking on Wednesday.

According to its Instagram, One for One offers a variety of menu items including grilled chicken, pulled pork, shrimp and crab cakes.

Cradler has been operating for about 12 weeks and said he received approximately 15-35 orders per week. He donates all profits to Share the Meal, a charity that is part of the United Nations World Food Programme.

The idea was in its infancy when Cradler started to cook for his roommates during the fall 2020 semester. He said he didn’t get the idea to start a business until winter break.

Vin Barretta, one of Cradler’s roommates, said it was after one of the meals Cradler made that he was genuinely impressed with his cooking.

“I think he made chicken parm one time, and we were just like, ‘Dude, you either got to start a restaurant, or do something with this because you're like actually gifted.’ And he cares about it, which is like the most important part,” Barretta (senior-finance) said.

Cradler ran with the idea, and One for One was born.

Ryan Miller, another one of Cradler’s roommates, said he did his part to see his friend succeed.

“I would post his food on Instagram and tag his account to encourage people to order from him the following week. He was the brains behind it all and the only one who cooked, but I joke with him and say that I was his head-marketing director,” Miller (senior-finance) said via email.

Cradler said he’s had years of cooking experience working in restaurants, but One for One gave him the opportunity to make the kind of food he wants.

“So I cooked in restaurants for like three or four years, [but] I haven't made most of the food I make [now] ever before, so I get to learn each week and make it,” Cradler said. “It's awesome because I know how to make all these things for the rest of my life.”

On April 12, however, Cradler said he received a cease and desist letter from the State College borough. The letter ordered him to cease his operations to avoid legal action, according to an Instagram post, because his operation does not comply with “PA FOOD CODE Rules and Regulations.”

According to the letter, individuals are not allowed to prepare “potentially hazardous” foods in a private home unless the home meets the requirements of the code.

“Obviously [I’m] really disappointed about it, [I] spent a lot of time on [One for One, and I’m] kind of like a one man show that way, so I've built it up so big and it was probably my biggest week ever,” Cradler said. “I had to shut it down so it's definitely frustrating, but I got to meet a bunch of new people.”

Cradler said he’s still taking donations on Venmo for Share the Meal, which can be found on One for One’s Instagram.

The disappointment ran through Cradler’s apartment as well. Barretta said it was hard to see all of the “time and effort” Cradler put into One for One come to a sudden halt.

Miller said the order frustrates him but understands there are rules in place. He said Cradler’s mission was an “amazing cause.”

“After reading the note from the borough, I ultimately got pretty frustrated. The note said that he was endangering people and that since he did not have a permit what he was doing was illegal. If you really look at what he was doing and whom he was doing it for, it baffles me that someone would want to shut it down,” Miller said.

Barretta said he believes Cradler to be a giving person, and he has the ability to brighten up a room when he enters.

“I see him as a humorous type of person who [when] he walks into the room… [everyone’s] smile gets a little bit bigger,” Barretta said. “He just lifts the energy in the room like tenfold. It's easy to see if you spoke to any of my roommates, you could just tell he brings a positive energy to the room.”

