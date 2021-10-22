After President Joe Biden removed U.S. troops from Afghanistan in August, many Afghan translators were left with no place to go, and Penn State student Zach Dashner wanted to help solve this issue.

Dashner (graduate-horticulture) decided he would sell his football season tickets for individual games and donate the funds to No One Left Behind — a nonprofit organization aimed at helping Afghan interpreters get to the United States and giving them support once they arrive.

The organization, founded in 2013 by U.S. Army Captain Matt Zeller and his Afghan interpreter, Janis Shinwari, also advocates for government support of the Special Immigrant Visa, which will help Afghan refugees get to the United States.

“During coronavirus, you feel kind of powerless over being able to do something or enact some change,” Dashner said. “This is something that has kind of bothered me, and I wanted to see how I could help with the resettlement process.”

Dashner said he remembers when the 9/11 terrorist attacks happened and acknowledged he has witnessed the War in Afghanistan for “the majority of his life.”

“It just felt particularly relevant to me,” Dashner said. “I just felt like this was an issue and a cause that I wanted to do something for.”

Both Zach and his brother, Drew, split the cost of the season tickets. As of Sept. 30, they had earned $325 by selling two of the tickets.

Zach said he hopes his donation will help Afghan translators get to the United States safely.

“After all the promises we’ve made, I feel like we have an obligation to ensure that [the translators] are safe and have a prosperous future,” Zach said.

Drew said he first heard about No One Left Behind through his brother.

“I thought it was a very noble cause,” Drew said. “There’s a very large need for [No One Left Behind], as well as other support mechanisms [for the translators].”

Drew said his brother discovered the organization and brought it to his attention. While Drew is not a Penn State student, he thought selling football tickets was a good method to raise money for the organization.

“It seemed like a really good option to put that money [toward] good use rather than back in our own pockets,” Drew said.

Drew said he also hopes his contribution will help the Afghan translators get resettled into the United States. He said translators are sometimes met with “resistance” from Americans due to the history of events in Afghanistan.

“A lot of people are reluctant to welcome them in and give them the support they need to thrive,” Drew said.

Drew encouraged others to give financial donations to support Afghan translators.

“That goes directly to helping provide the basic amenities for [Afghan translators] to come over,” Drew said. “They struggle to have that and are thrown into a whole new world.”

Phil Caruso, a member of the board of directors of No One Left Behind, said he heard of the Dashners through a message on its website and felt “thankful” for his donation.

“It is pretty cool that he is looking to support the cause the way he is,” Caruso said. “I am certainly sorry he no longer has his football tickets, but I very much appreciate it. It was a pretty incredible thing.”

Caruso said he was especially moved by their commitment because Zach didn't have any personal connection to anyone involved in the War in Afghanistan.

“A lot of our staff are veterans or they have a strong connection with their family to this issue,” Caruso said. “For someone who doesn’t have a strong connection to a certain interpreter or veteran, I think it’s pretty remarkable that he was able to make this sacrifice.”

Caruso said the Dashners’ contribution will help with funding advocacy on Capitol Hill for support for the translators, support when the translators arrive in the United States and funding flights to the United States from Afghanistan.

“A lot of [the translators] struggle,” Caruso said. “They get behind on their rent or need a car, and we step in during their times of intense need.”