The boredom of the pandemic, an interest in pre-workout drinks and fitness, and a background of Penn State business classes proved to be the formula that inspired Penn State senior Mattias Edenkrans to launch his own pre-workout side hustle — Nordic Labs Supplements.

“I’ve been in the gym and working out and around the supplements industry for probably about six or seven years now,” Edenkrans (senior-risk management and real estate) said. “And this was a market that had companies that I felt were all trying to outmarket each other, not outperform each other — there was a lot of room for improvement in these products.”

In March 2021, Edenkrans said while taking online classes due to the coronavirus pandemic, he decided to see what he “could do with pre-workout from [his] own apartment” and ordered supplements, a blender and a food scale.

According to Edenkrans, the blend he came up with gave him “really good results” while working out.

“I figured, ‘OK, this stuff works pretty well,’” he said.

Edenkrans said he then started selling his new blend to a couple of his friends to get a return off of his initial investment. After breaking even, he decided to pursue it further “with an official supplier.”

“Most supplement companies don't actually manufacture their own products,” he said. “They outsource to a supplier — that was the cheapest way to do it, and it made sense for me.”

Edenkrans said he found a supplier in Georgia over summer 2021 and arranged with them to produce the blend that he found was working well.

By November 2021, they were manufacturing his product, and Edenkrans launched his business, Nordic Labs Supplements, in January 2022 with Barbaric Pre-Workout as his main product.

Now, the pre-workout sells for $54.99 for a 645-gram container. The servings per container is listed at 30.

“And since then it's just kind of been a steady flow — a lot of people that I know personally and in the fitness world have shown a lot of support and love to it, so [I’m] forever grateful to that,” Edenkrans said. “And that's kind of what's keeping me going — it’s not necessarily that I have thousands of customers everywhere, but that I have a really small group of very loyal customers.”

One of those loyal customers at Penn State is Anna Schluter, who said she’s been using Barbaric Pre-Workout since it was first released in January 2022.

Schluter said she met Edenkrans at the gym in October 2021 and then encountered samples of his products at a Penn State Bodybuilding and Fitness Club event.

“Since using Barbaric, I’ve noticed a much better pump when lifting,” Schluter (senior-recreation, park and tourism management) said in an email. “I like how it provides that extra energy boost and extreme focus compared to other pre-workouts I’ve used.”

Schluter described how there’s a “stigma” that women require different dosages than men do, as pushed by certain supplement companies that tend to focus on female fitness.

“I feel it is important for women to train hard for any fitness goals they have, and by taking pre-workout, it gives that extra boost needed to push through training sessions,” Schluter said. “Supplements in general, including pre-workout, are beneficial to everyone.”

Edenkrans, who said he has several female customers, said his target audience contains a few different categories.

“College lifters, intermediate lifters, people who are familiar with supplements and have been around that world for a couple of years, fitness enthusiasts who are really dedicated to getting into the gym — I would say my target [age] would be probably like 18 to 26.”

Originally from Dallas, Texas, Edenkrans said he also has a “loyal customer base” back at home. He keeps his pre-workout in a warehouse in Georgia and ships in three ways: through the regular U.S. Postal Service and then organized drop-offs in State College and Wylie, Texas.

“If people know me personally, then they can order through the website, and they can click on this pickup, and then I'll send them an email or text to organize a drop-off to them,” he said.

Edenkrans said he handles the financial and business operations from his place in State College while finishing his degree. The biggest challenge he’s had with the business, he said, is earning new customers.

“The product speaks for itself when people take it,” he said. “I’ve never had trouble retaining customers, but finding new ones and convincing people that… this is better than what [they] are taking right now is hard. It’s hard to deviate people from what they’re comfortable with already.”

Edenkrans said he points potential new customers to the ingredients list on the bottle to earn their trust, saying he values “transparency” with his customers.

“[Barbaric Pre-Workout] is dosed so correctly that you’ll actually feel the effectiveness of it,” he said.

Austin Towle, who met Edenkrans through Penn State’s Bodybuilding and Fitness Club, has also been a loyal customer of Barbaric since its release.

“I even used to test his samples,” Towle (senior-labor and human resources) said. “Mattias and I became friends through the Penn State Bodybuilding and Fitness Club, where I’m the president and he is the vice president.”

After forging a friendship through the club, Towle said he quickly became a fan of Edenkrans’ pre-workout once it dropped officially.

“I remember when he first synthesized, and he really wanted it to taste good. I’ve honestly not used any other types of pre-workout since Barbaric came out,” Towle said. “And that’s not just because he’s my friend — it’s because it tastes so good, and that’s what really sets it apart.”

For Edenkrans, his future with Nordic Labs is not yet set in stone, as he plans to graduate in May and pursue a career in real estate.

“I honestly don’t really know what the next step with this is,” Edenkrans said. “It could look like trying to sell at wholesale prices to stores; it could be that I find another third-party marketer — there’s a lot of options, and I’ve been thinking about it.”

According to Towle, he would support Edenkrans if he decides to keep prioritizing Nordic Labs in his post-grad life.

“I think he’s going to continue building the brand,” Towle said. “He’s just a really hard-working guy.”

