With the passing of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package by the Biden administration on March 6, there was debate among elected officials about raising the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 per hour.

Though there were discussions held, an increased minimum wage was ultimately not included in the bill.

Annmarie Rounds-Sorensen, president of the Penn State College Democrats, said she was disappointed increased minimum wage was not included in the bill and there was not more bipartisan support for it.

“I was sad about the minimum wage being taken out, especially because $15 wasn't even a crazy ask because [$20 should be a living wage] now, but it's [$7.25], so $15 felt like a settlement that everybody could have enjoyed,” Rounds-Sorensen (junior-political science) said.

Otis Williams, a member of the United Socialists at Penn State, voiced his agreement with Rounds-Sorenson on the minimum wage.

“The worst part about this entire conversation is that if it were to be raised to $15 today, it'd be worth the same as $7.25 [was worth] 10 years ago when we first started talking about it, so it's kind of already too late,” Williams (senior-energy engineering) said.

Williams said he believes many of the elected officials in the U.S. government often favor wanting to do well in upcoming elections as opposed to voting for raising the federal minimum wage.

Tim Tierney, vice president of Lion Caucus at Penn State, said he was glad the minimum wage debate happened despite not agreeing with the concept of a minimum wage overall.

“I think [minimum wage is] something that does need to be talked about because a lot of Americans support it,” Tierney (junior-finance) said. “I'm glad that they ended up talking it out because I feel like that’s how legislating is supposed to work. You're supposed to be debating the merits of a bill and amending it on the floor.”

Despite enjoying legislators offering amendments and debating raising the minimum wage, Tierney said he was happy it was ultimately not included in the bill. According to Tierney, raising the minimum wage could hurt small businesses because many may not be able to sustain a full staff of employees with a higher wage.

Other student leaders also disagreed with the minimum wage being raised.

Trevor Grim, president of Turning Point USA at Penn State, said the push for raising the minimum wage is well-intentioned but the following results would be “terrible.” He said if it were raised, it would restrict “the freedom of both the employer and the employees.”

Matthew Soska, secretary of the Penn State College Republicans, said he believes the minimum wage will hurt small businesses if raised to $15 an hour.

“The raise to $15 for the minimum wage is absolutely ridiculous,” Soska (sophomore- political science and philosophy) said. “We're saying we're trying to help these businesses, [but] can your local restaurant afford a $15 minimum wage? The answer is no. Can Target afford a $15 minimum wage? The answer is probably yes.”

Both Grim (senior-engineering science) and Soska said a $15 minimum wage would drive employers away from smaller businesses and toward larger corporations like Amazon.

“I think [a $15 minimum wage] sounds good, but it really just doesn't make sense,” Grim said. “It ends up hurting the people with the lowest skills, which is who the minimum wage is supposed to help.”

Williams said he believes the small business argument is an admission that businesses cannot function without the exploitation of their workers.

“[Businesses] cannot work the way [they have] been structured in a capitalist society [because they] cannot work without taking profits from the workers,” Williams said. “In all senses, without workers, you have no production, you have no profit, you have nothing to give or to make yourself.”

Grim cited a study by the Congressional Budget Office and said a raise of the minimum wage to $15 would cause 1.4 million jobs lost. The study also said if the minimum wage was raised, the federal deficit would grow, companies’ workforces would be reduced and labor costs increased.

However, the study stated 900,000 people would be lifted out of poverty, with workers’ cumulative pay totaling $509 billion over 10 years.

Ultimately, Rounds-Sorensen said the best time to raise the minimum wage was in the stimulus package.

“With so much support for the small businesses with the payments — the Paycheck Protection Program — and then other small business loans, it felt like it was the perfect time to bring the two things together and push minimum wage through.”

