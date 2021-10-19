Penn State’s Student Philanthropy Network announced the 2022 Class Gift will be support for the University Health Services' and University Park Undergraduate Association's Wellness Fund Tuesday in front of the Monumental Steps in the HUB-Robeson Center's Atrium.

The UHS and UPUA Wellness Fund is a program that aims to "alleviate the financial strain" of medical costs for Penn Staters.

The class of 2022 began voting for the gift Oct. 8, and the other two programs in the running were support for Complete Penn State program and the Penn State Learning video library.

Complete Penn State provides support to students who have had personal or financial hardship in the last two semesters that "threatens to end their academic journey."

Penn State Learning is a program that offers tutoring services for Penn State students and would expand a video library of studying resources.

