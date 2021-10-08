Penn State's Student Philanthropy Network announced Friday voting is officially open for the 2022 Class Gift.

Any member of the class of 2022 is eligible to vote between the three options — support for the Complete Penn State program, a Penn State Learning Video Library or support for the University Health Services and University Park Undergraduate Association Wellness Fund.

Complete Penn State provides support to students who have had personal or financial hardship in the last two semesters that "threatens to end their academic journey."

The second option, Penn State Learning, provides tutoring services, and the class gift donation would help "establish a more robust" video library of study resources.

The UHS and UPUA Wellness Fund was designed to "alleviate the financial strain" of medical costs for Penn Staters.

Students can learn more about the options vote using this link or text "ClassGift2022" to 71777.

