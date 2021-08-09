Daffodils by Old Main

Penn State's Student Philanthropy Network opened a nomination form Monday for the 2022 Class Gift, according to an email.

The nomination form provides an opportunity for Penn Staters to describe their proposed gift, provide contact information and even opt to meet with members of the Class Gift Campaign Committee should their option be selected to move to the next round of the Class Gift process.

There is no limit to the amount of forms an individual can submit with gift suggestions, the email said, and nominations will be accepted from students, faculty, staff, alumni and general community members.

After “careful deliberation” on the nominations, “a select few submissions” will be placed on the ballot for the Class of 2022 to vote on.

