Parking registration for the upcoming fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters will begin Aug. 16-18 online, according to a Penn State Transportation Services release.

Those eligible to a permit includes students having an active Penn State ID and Access account, according to the release, as well as appropriate license plate information.

Off-campus student commuters can access permits on Aug. 16, off-campus long term storage users can access permits Aug. 17 and residents with student permits are available Aug. 18, according to the release.

With "high volumes of traffic" on the Transportation Services website, according to the release, students are encouraged "to be patient during the registration process" and "avoid double-clicking or hitting the back button as these may create unnecessary complications."

After registering online, students must display a temporary parking permit on their vehicles until a permanent one is available, according to the release. The permanent permits are mailed to the student’s local or campus address.

The temporary permit should then be discarded, and the permanent permit should be displayed on the rear-view mirror of the vehicle, according to the release.

Students who are not commuter or graduate students must also have completed at least 29.1 credits, according to the release, who do not meet the credit requirement can submit an exception request application on the Transportation Services website, according to the release.

Changes from the previous semester, according to the release, include the permit designation for West Halls student parking at Nittany Deck being changed from YWH to NDS. Eligibility and access remain unchanged.

Additionally, the cost of a Brown 11 student parking permit are no longer included in the lease for White Course Apartments residents, according to the release. A credit card purchase is required.

Students with a state-issued Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) placard who wish to purchase a supplemental parking permit for core parking access should contact the Transportation Services Office to receive access to register online for these permits, according to the release.

For more information regarding student parking registration, email parking@psu.edu or call (814)865-1436.

