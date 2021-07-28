Student parking registration for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters will be available Aug. 17-19.

Starting this year, students will have access to long-term storage permits — known as YAS/West Deck permits — for the newly constructed West Deck at West Campus, according to a release.

Students seeking registration as off-campus commuters can register at noon on Aug. 17. Off-campus long-term storage is available at noon on Aug. 18, and resident student permits (B11, L22, L42,L81, L82, L83, YWH, YAS) are available for students at noon on Aug. 19.

Individuals purchasing parking registration during the fall 2021 semester will receive their permits at the same rate as those sold during the 2020-21 academic year. However, the release said students purchasing parking permits in January for the spring semester may experience a “student permit rate increase.”

Following registration and for immediate parking needs, students can print a temporary permit for their dashboard from the website. Once completed, the release said permits will be shipped to the student’s selected address — whether that be their local or campus address.

Individuals eligible for parking upgrades — including select graduate assistance, student athletes and students with disabilities — can purchase a “supplemental parking permit for core parking access,” according to the release.

Registration is available here. Student parking registration will only occur online and will not be available at the Transportation Services Office, according to the release.