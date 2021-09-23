In celebration of the diversity of Penn State students, Student Orientation and Transition Programs announced Thursday it will host the first Equity and Inclusion Carnival from 3-5 p.m. on Friday.

Any student, staff or faculty can attend the event on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn, according to the release.

The event will have food, inflatables and opportunities to access diversity, equity and inclusion resources, the release said.

Additionally, there will be a “special initiative” for sophomores to help connect them with information regarding different diversity resources, according to the release. Sophomores will also have the opportunity to privately visit the Old Main bell tower "at a later date."

The carnival is part of Welcome Week activities organized by Student Orientation and Transition Programs.

