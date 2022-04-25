Penn State’s annual Night of Remembrance vigil will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Old Main steps, according to a release.

The vigil will be held to honor students who died during the 2021-22 academic year across Penn State campuses.

Candles will be provided at the vigil, and there will be an opportunity for attendees to speak.

The vigil was organized by the University Park Undergraduate Association, the Graduate and Professional Student Association, the Council of Commonwealth Student Governments and the World Campus Student Government Association.

