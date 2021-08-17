The University Park Undergraduate Association, Student Affairs and the Student Leaders Roundtable have teamed up to host vaccination campaign tables to educate and incentivize unvaccinated members of the Penn State community.

During Arrival week, Aug. 16-20, Welcome Week, Aug. 23-27, and beyond, the organizations said they plan to set up campaign tables at varying locations throughout campus — possibilities including the HUB-Robeson Center, the Bryce Jordan Center, the White Building, the Pattee and Paterno Libraries, the Findlay and Pollock Commons, Rec Hall and outside the Forum Building and Palmer Museum of Art. There may even be a table in front of The Corner Room downtown.

UPUA President Erin Boas said the location of the tables would shift as Arrival week transitions to Welcome Week and students, faculty, staff and community members begin utilizing central campus locations more.

Boas said the goal of the campaign is “to encourage Penn State members to get vaccinated and upload their status to the university portals.”

UPUA, Student Affairs and the Student Leadership Roundtable divided their target audience into four groups: “those unwilling to be vaccinated, those who didn’t have access to vaccine clinics at home (i.e. international students), those whose parents did not want them to be vaccinated and those who need additional information about vaccinations.”

The campaign will be advertised under the hashtag #VaxxNowPSU, and there will be “T-shirts, physical signage and flyers,” according to Boas. She said she is working with UPUA, Student Affairs and the Student Leadership Roundtable to expand the campaign to Commonwealth campuses and to World Campus.

Each organization involved will continue to monitor the campaign’s success and adapt plans from there, according to Boas.

