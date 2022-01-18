At 13 years old, Penn State student Josh Portney became involved in the politics of his hometown, Upper Dublin Township, Pennsylvania, sparking an interest in local government that carried over into his college career.

On Dec. 20, State College’s Borough Council appointed Portney (junior-broadcast journalism and political science) to serve as one of seven members on the State College Planning Commission.

Portney said his mom served as judge of elections in his hometown “since he was a baby,” and on every Election Day, she would “take him out of school” to sit and observe.

He said he liked to “watch her and watch her do her work.”

When Portney was 13 — in 2014 — a harsher voter ID law was enacted in Pennsylvania, and he said his mother was “on the front lines of that as the judge of elections,” enforcing the new law.

Portney said he was troubled by this new law because he said it “excluded a portion of the population from the polls,” which led him to question how he could become involved in the issue locally with Fair Districts PA and other advocacy groups.

He said he “really started to network with people,” and later, when the Democratic National Convention came to Philadelphia, he worked for the county party when he was 16.

By running Democrat Peter Buck’s campaign for Pennsylvania State Lower House Representative in the 171st Legislative District while he was a student at Penn State, Portney was able to meet Ezra Nanes — who now serves as State College’s mayor.

Nanes originally planned to run for the borough council, but Portney said he told Nanes “he would be better suited for mayor.”

Throughout Nanes’ bid for mayor, Portney served as his campaign manager.

At Penn State, Portney is involved in the fraternity Alpha Phi Delta, the president of La Vie — Penn State's yearbook — a member of the Beta Pi chapter of the Pi Sigma Alpha National Political Science Honors Society. Additionally, Portney works downtown for Democratic Rep. Scott Conklin and continues to work on Nanes’ staff.

While working for Nanes, Portney was “always” going to borough council meetings and hearing the council comment on the differing commissions — which made him realize he was interested in applying to serve on one.

Portney said he believes he’s the “right fit” for the position due to his “participation in [borough] council meetings and broad knowledge of governmental plans,” which is “exactly” what the planning commission is looking for.

“I think my interest in local government, attendance to council meetings and submission of public comment to differing plans that have come before the council is what led to the borough staff, HR department and the council selecting me for the position,” Portney said.

Currently, the planning commission is working on a zoning rewrite of downtown State College. There have been “many previous” attempts to rewrite the zoning code, which is “so outdated,” according to Portney.

“Finally, this is the year we will do it,” Portney said. “What that means is we can rewrite that big businesses or buildings cannot be built downtown.”

The intended zoning ordinance will “specify where condos and apartments can go” downtown, Portney said.

“This is [the students’] downtown as much as the year-round residents — we share that beautiful resource,” Portney said. “And shaping the look of that downtown for future generations of students to come, you don’t want big apartment complexes tattering our streets — you want students and year-round residents to shop and have commercial space.”

Portney explained the ordinance isn’t meant to deter businesses from State College but that they “come and are controlled on where they can go.”

Jon Eich, another member of the planning commission, believes Portney, as a Penn State student, will help with soliciting input for decisions.

“I believe having a student serve on the planning commission will add some perspective from a portion of the community that is not usually directly represented,” Eich said.

Eich said Portney has already attended one meeting and asked some “good” questions on a development plan that the planning commission has been working on and made suggestions on the process.

“In the long-term, Josh is coming on at a good time,” Eich said.

Additionally, Eich said Portney brings with him “attachment to the community,” which adds an important “dimension” — making Portney the “right fit” for the planning commission.

Portney’s experience made him stand out, Chief of Staff for Conklin’s State College district office Tor Michaels said, since he has worked in the office in “several capacities,” such as on the campaign side and legislative side for “approximately a year and a half.”

Michaels said he has yet to meet a Penn State student who is as “passionate about public service as Josh Portney.”

“Josh Portney has community written on his heart,” Michaels said. “Not only does Josh bring passion to the position, but he has a work ethic that is limitless.”

Because Penn State students make up a majority of the population in State College, Michaels said they “should have an active voice” in their community and should be reassured their voice is heard in a “critical area such as the planning commission.”

Having a Penn State student hold such a position is a “giant step” in the right direction, and other students can be comforted knowing a “majority of the buildings going up in State College are for their benefit,” Michaels said.

“Having Josh on board gives a perspective that is critical — not only for the input but also for the output.”

