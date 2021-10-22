College students are often expected to have one major: Some Penn State students like Janiyah Davis are able to handle multiple degrees, extracurriculars and more.

Davis is a third-year Penn State Schreyer Honors College scholar in the College of the Liberal Arts studying criminology and psychology with minors in anthropology and sociology, as well as an enhanced minor in child maltreatment and advocacy studies and a certificate in behavioral health and counseling psychology.

“She participates in more aspects of Penn State than any student I’ve ever seen before,” Theresa Vescio, who has been a professor of psychology and women’s, gender and sexuality studies for 22 years, said. “She’s far more skilled than the average undergraduate in her ability to juggle many things.”

Additionally, Davis is a part of the 4 + 1 program, which means she is also completing a master’s degree in public policy at the same time as her undergraduate degrees.

Vescio is the advisor for her honors thesis — which focuses on the adultification of Black girls and the “Wonder Woman syndrome.”

“Girls of color, particularly Black girls, lose the protection of their childhood at a much earlier age than white girls do,” Vescio said. “[They] are assumed to have greater sexual knowledge, are assumed to hold the responsibilities of adults and be able to carry a lot more weight.”

Davis said ongoing improvement of the Black women image is also why she joined Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She said she was drawn in by the founding women who wanted to actively make social change in their community.

“The founders of Delta Sigma Theta... marched in a women's suffrage movement, and it’s such a big deal because they were 22 women — 22 college-educated Black women in 1913. That’s crazy,” Davis said.

She said she also believed it would be a support system for her.

“I have stuff to do. I have lots of plans, and I have lots of things I want to get done for myself and for people around me,” Davis said. “As hard as I work, it is impossible for me to do everything by myself.”

Her line sister Cydney Brown explained how Davis is actually one of the biggest support systems for their sisterhood. Line sisters are individuals who go through the process of joining a sorority at the same time and “cross” into the sisterhood together.

“Honestly, I see the most caring side you can get from a person. On my bad days, she’s one of the first people to make sure that she’s doing things to make sure that I feel loved,” Brown (junior-biobehavioral health) said. “Let's just say she’s the head of the ‘bad day committee.’”

Many of the people around Davis said she has positive and caring energy.

“She's one of the students that comes into the classroom full of energy and creativity and is the kind of student that makes me love teaching,” Vescio said.

Brown described her as a role model for the future.

“I just know she's going to be so successful in life just by how much she's doing now at such a young age,” Brown said. “[She’s] someone that I would want my kids to look up to.”

Davis said she grew up as a military child, traveling, when her now retired father, Gernell Davis, was in the army. However, she had never been to Pennsylvania before, and that, as well as the “good” criminology program at Penn State are what made her choose the university.

She said she realized her passion for criminology at a young age and currently focuses on incarcerated youth.

“You can’t help but notice, as a young girl, the differences in how people are treated in different areas,” Janiyah said. “Ever since then, I was just like, ‘What can I do?’ ‘What can I do in this moment?’ — ‘What can I do to set myself up for the future where I can make life better for other people?’”

She practices this interest by serving as president of the Restorative Justice Initiative at Penn State. The RJI is an organization aimed at “restoring and empowering individuals [who] are incarcerated through education and meaningful engagement in civic life,” according to its website.

Janiyah said there’s an “intense stigma” surrounding incarcerated people that affects them in many ways.

“They're unable to live their lives post-incarceration, [they] aren't able to live their lives during incarceration [and they have trouble being] welcomed by the community because of one wrong or a wrong that they’ve done,” Janiyah said. “I don’t think that's fair.”

In order to carry out this cause after her Penn State career, Janiyah said she wants to complete a doctorate in higher education policy or educational psychology. She said her goal is to draft policies impacting students in the child welfare system, specifically those who are or previously were incarcerated.

“I want to go farther and branch that into making sure those students are able to have access to higher education,” Janiyah said.

Janiyah has worked with many students like Adwait Chafale regarding her work in policy advocacy.

“I think she’d be a strong advocate for wherever she lands at,” student Chafale (senior-psychology) said. “I see that as her future — really in policy work.”

Chafale said he met Janiyah during her sophomore year where they started developing the Multicultural Association for Schreyer Scholars because they believe diversity is necessary to Schreyer.

Janiyah became the director of university relations while Chafale said he became the peer to peer director for this year within the organization.

“That ideal went beyond just racial and ethnic diversity but also diversity of thought,” Chafale said.

He said he credits Janiyah for bringing such an expanded point of view of diversity to MASS.

“[Penn State] always says diversity, but we’re always just talking about Black and white, but diversity is a lot more than that,” Janiyah said. “I want to make sure I’m increasing that in as many aspects as I can during my time here.”

Another way she is progressing toward that goal is by being part of Penn State’s Board of Trustees as the student trustee since July 2021, where she said she “amplifies the needs and wants” of over 98,000 students from all campuses and graduate students.

“I’m so happy to be in this position because I take the time to interact with students to let them know what’s going on and to make sure we’re being transparent between administration and students,” Janiyah said.

Her father said Janiyah has had a passion for being involved since she was a child including helping him in the military.

“My soldiers could be working fixing up tanks or something, and she’d be there with me,” Gernell said. “They had a little stool for her that she could stand on.”

Gernell said being in the military meant he couldn’t be around often during his deployment, which he said affected his daughter.

“She wrote me a book,” Gernell said. “The book was asking questions like, ‘When can I come home?’ [or] ‘Why can’t I come home?’”

He said he wants everyone to know she has always been creative and a leader, but sometimes, she can be a perfectionist.

“I tell her, ‘Baby girl, you can’t change the world in one day,’ but she always says, ‘Well, there’s seven days [in] a week,’” Gernell said.

David Butler, student volunteer coordinator for the Large Group Visitation team at Penn State, also said Janiyah is a perfectionist but is very good at time management.

“Sometimes, she takes on a little too much and bites more than she can chew, but at the end, she kind of counters that by her structure, organization and time management skills,” Butler said.

She also spends her time playing six different instruments. She taught herself piano, guitar — acoustic and electric — flute, drums and the clarinet. She also learned how to play the French horn.

Butler said he wouldn’t have been able to do what she does when he was in college.

“I think Janiyah is just one of the greatest people I’ve ever met,” Butler said. “I’m just blessed to be a small part of her journey.”

Chafale agreed with Butler’s sentiment and said he admires her drive when completing projects and tasks.

“Whatever she does, she does with 100% focus in that moment, and that allows for the project or the individual she's working with to feel valued and feel that the contribution is substantial enough for it to be a finished product.”

