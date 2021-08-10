The Penn State Board of Trustees approved a yearly $250,000 Environmental Sustainability Fund from the University Park Student Fee Board in March that will take effect in the 2021-22 school year.

The new fund will enable University Park organizations and offices to request funding for on-campus sustainability efforts, according to a release.

Penn State said a new Environment Sustainability Subcommittee will ask University Park organizations to submit sustainability-related project proposals each year by mid-December.

In January, hearings will be held for four proposals to receive funding, the release said, and each funded project must be completed within five years of the initial award.

According to the release, Penn State's Sustainability Institute and Office of the Physical Plant have suggested possible projects involving "energy, transportation and carbon sequestration initiatives," as well as an on-campus native meadow and implementing a public transit system that is carbon neutral.

