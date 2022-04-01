Penn State's Student Fee Board ended two weeks of deliberation on Friday to allocate funds for the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters.

The Student Fee Board is responsible for allocating funds to different organizations across campus to support “student-centered activities, services, facilities and recreation to improve student life,” according to its website.

Among the decisions was a change in the student fee from $265 per student per semester to $274.74 per student per semester. For students attending both fall and spring semesters, the annual charge will increase from $530 to $549.48.

The Student Fee Board also allocated funds toward renovations of the Student Disability Resources Facility in the Boucke Building — giving $1.6 million to make the area more accessible to the students the facility is meant to serve.

Here are the remaining student fee board allocations for the next academic year:

Campus Recreation: $4,937,809. This is the same as the 2021-22 allocation. With these funds, Campus Recreation can employ students and reduce participation fees.

Paul Robeson Cultural Center: $206,000. This is a decrease from last academic year's funding of $233,000. These funds will be used to provide educational and social programs about combatting racism, social responsibility, social justice and cultural enrichment. The funds will also be used for office maintenance.

Lion’s Pantry: $150,300. This is a new allocation for the 2022-23 school year. The $100,000 allocation for food and supplies will serve as a “pilot amount,” according to the Student Fee Board.

Gender Equity Center: $117,182. This is an increase from the previous funding of $58,000.

Student Legal Services: $485,000. This is a decrease from $520,000 of funding allocated last academic year. The group is introducing a pilot program that will allow for students to have consultation with outside attorneys when there are conflicts of interest present.

Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity: $156,048. This is an increase from the previous year’s funding of $147,838. The money will go toward increases in student wages, educational engagement and programming.

Student Parent Child Care Subsidy: $154,771.50. This is a decrease from the $206,362 that was allocated for the 2021-22 school year. With these funds, Student Parent Child Care Subsidy will pay a portion of child care costs to qualifying student parents.

Student Orientation and Transition Programs: $104,000. This is an increase from $97,000. It will increase funding for the Fall Welcome and Summer Welcome by $5,000 and $2,000, respectively.

Counseling and Psychological Services: 1,071,908. This is an increase from $872,008. The funds will go toward the creation of the Assistant Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion position.

Bryce Jordan Center: $175,000. This is a decrease from $200,000. According to the recommendation, the decrease is due to a “lack of responsiveness" and the BJC’s “past spending history.”

Center for the Performing Arts: $205,000. This is the same funding provided for the 2021-22 school year. The board supports flat funding and recommends “further discounting ticket prices” and “hosting special ticket sale events.”

Office of Student Activities: $1,855,642. This is a decrease from this past school year’s $1,870,534.75.

University Park Allocation Committee: $4,178,500. This is the same allocation that was provided for the 2021-22 year.

Dr. Keiko Miwa Ross Student Farm: $215,800. This is an increase from the $200,000 allocated for the 2021-22 school year. According to the Student Fee Board, the increase is to “cover 25% more of the Food Systems Coordinator position.”

Graduate and Professional Student Association: $59,542. This is the same funding from the 2021-22 year.

Council of Commonwealth Student Governments: $5,000. This funding has no increase from the previous year.

University Health Services: $315,000. This is a decrease from the $420,000 that was allocated for the 2021-22 school year.

Sustainability Institute: $90,500. The Student Fee Board stated it advised the Sustainability Institute to "consider making the programs more collaborative.”

Student Disability Resources: $65,000. This is new funding that will go toward hiring a Co-curricular Programs Coordinator.

Office of Graduate Educational Equity Programs: $162,371. This is a new allocation for the 2022-23 year. The money will go toward hiring a Student Advocacy Manager 3 and an Administrative Support Assistant.

Equity Fund: $400,000. This is a new allocation for the 2022-23 year. Within this funding is money for Lion’s Pantry renovations, which will include new shelving, a new front desk and the installation fees.

HUB Reserve: $200,000. This funding is the same as that for the 2021-22 school year.

University Park Undergraduate Association: $139,628.55. This is the same allocation that was provided for the 2021-22 year.

Student Health Debt Service: $268,959. This is a decrease from the $376,000 provided during the 2021-22 school year.

HUB Debt Service: $122,124. This is a decrease from $1,358,007 that was allocated last academic year.

HUB Reserve: $200,000. This is the same amount allocated during the 2021-22 academic year.

Sustainable Landscape Master Plan: $75,000. The funding includes $25,000 in reserves. It is a new allocation for the 2022-23 year.

Facilities Reserve: $9,908,168. This is an increase from the $8,533,529.63 allocated during the 2021-22 school year.

