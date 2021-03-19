The Student Fee Board ended a two week voting process on Friday to allocate funds for fall 2021 and spring 2022.

The fee board is responsible for allocating funds to different organizations across campus.

The board voted unanimously to keep the student fee flat at $265 per student per semester for the next academic year. This will be a $530 charge annually for students who attend both semesters in fall 2021 and spring 2022.

The fee for summer is reduced based on the amount of credits taken by each student. The fee will be $198.75 for students who take more than 9 credits, $132.5 for students taking 5-8 credits and $66.25 for students taking fewer than 5 credits.

Additionally, the board voted to implement the Environmental Sustainability Fund, a new initiative aimed at promoting more environmentally friendly practices across campus. This starts with Penn State’s Bike Master Plan created by Transportation Services.

The master plan will include hiring consultants to explore the future of biking on campus and to recommend future improvements.

The board passed a motion to allocate $170,000 to the master plan. $80,000 will go into an ESF reserve.

Here are the remaining student fee board allocations for the next academic year.

Campus Recreation: $4,937,300. This is a 1.8% increase from last year’s allocation. The increase was recommended to account for the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on Campus Recreation.

Paul Robeson Cultural Center: $233,000. This is a $35,000 increase from the 2020-21 allocation. The increase was requested so the PRCC could begin to co-sponsor events with multicultural organizations on campus and to provide food.

The Office of Student Activities: $1,870,534.75. This is a $279,013.75 increase from last year’s allocation.

Student Programming Association: $1,037,750. This is a $3,000 increase for its "Noontime Concerts" series.

Homecoming: $132,658.75. This is an increase of $485.75 for its "Day of Service" transportation and a movie night.

Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Committee: $71,050. This is an increase in $6,000.

University Health Services: $420,000. This is the same as last year's allocations. With these funds, UHS will be able to provide 10,000 STI tests with no additional cost, which they plan to increase for all students.

Student Organization Support: $364,766. This is an increase in $265,028.

Student Orientation and Transition Programs: $97,000. This is a $5,000 decrease from the last allocation.

University Park Allocation Committee: $4,178,500. This is an increase in $50,000.

Campus Programming: $157,500. This is an increase in $4,500.

The Facilities Reserve: Approximately $8,317,005. This amount is subject to change until a conclusive amount is determined by the board.

