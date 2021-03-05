On Thursday evening, Penn State's Student Farm Club hosted a panel of alumni who did some form of agriculture-related service after graduation.

The panel, which was called "Strengthening the Corps: Advancing food system sustainability through Peace Corps, AmeriCorps and FoodCorps," featured three alumni - one from each service organization. The three panelists discussed their experiences serving with these organizations and how current agriculture students can get involved.

The panel was held over Zoom and was moderated by Meg Mitchell, the programming director of the Student Farm Club.

The three panelists were each given an opportunity to individually answer questions from the moderator before the floor opened for anyone in the audience to ask questions.

Emily Pia, one of the first members of the Student Farm initiative at Penn State, began by detailing her involvement in the PeaceCorps. Pia served for two years in Botswana.

Pia said she came from a "homogenous" upbringing but became interested in global outreach following her involvement in Global Medical Brigades, an organization of students looking to bring sustainable health systems to communities

She said she originally had an interest in medicine but became more interested in how "societies and institutions work to influence people's health" after graduating from Penn State.

Pia considers her two years of service in Botswana "another chapter" of her life and plans on visiting again in the future.

The first three months of a PeaceCorps service mission are a community assessment, which doesn't involve much hands-on work. The purpose of these three months is to learn about what the community may need by speaking with its members, according to Pia.

During her own community assessment, Pia noticed a lack of steady access to water, a resource not available to some families.

Pia said she and her group originally intended to help each family in their community start a home garden, but this wasn't feasible considering the unreliable water access.

The PeaceCorps worked with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, a government agency in the country, to have a water tank allocated to the community.

With the help of the Ministry, Pia and her group of 10 worked to build a community garden that is still in use today.

Posts in the PeaceCorps look different in each country and community they work in, and much of the PeaceCorps experience is about the connections that you make with people, according to Pia.

Speaking on behalf of the FoodCorps was Jess Chou, who graduated from Penn State in May 2020. Chou is located in New Brunswick, New Jersey, but the FoodCorps operates across the country.

Chou joined the FoodCorps after hearing about the organization from the Student Farm Club. She said she was attracted to the FoodCorps because of her experience managing Penn State's Community Garden and because of her passion for "hands on learning."

Much of the work the FoodCorps does relates to helping young kids eat healthier and teaching them about sustainability and sustainable farming, and FoodCorps members are affiliated either with a school or with an organization, according to Chou.

She said she's associated with a non-profit community kitchen and culinary institute.

With her organization, Chou helped establish a local community garden, which she believes helps people "connect with food and the earth" in an urban environment.

Chou also works with this organization to glean — a process in which farmers gather leftover vegetables that didn't get harvested — and takes the vegetables to kitchens for use.

Chou also said her work involves a high school education program that helps students gain the power to "advocate for food system changes.”

She also works with elementary school students to teach them about nutrition, science, plants and food. The FoodCorps organization even plans to build a school garden for the elementary students.

The third panelist was Katrina Weakland, representing AmeriCorps and the Pennsylvania Mountain Service Corps. The AmeriCorps is a "more local initiative" than the PeaceCorps and FoodCorps, according to Weakland.

Weakland has worked with different community organizations and nonprofits with AmeriCorps as well as with Penn State through AmeriCorps.

She said she joined AmeriCorps a few years after she graduated from Penn State with a geography degree in 2015, and said she got involved because of her interest in "sustainable agriculture and its impacts on the community."

The work Weakland had done with AmeriCorps has involved several different projects, which gave her a "different perspective on how communities and food systems work."

Some of the projects Weakland worked on involved helping with school gardens and community gardens in the area and creating "teaching events and training" for teaching administration and people in food service. Weakland said she's proud to see that some of these programs still exist today.

According to Weakland, she's creating opportunities for students and adults to "move these programs forward."

