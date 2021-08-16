Beginning Aug. 16, students from all Penn State campuses can apply for a new round of grants that support undergraduate experiences during fall 2021 and winter break, according to a release.

The grants are offered through the Student Engagement Network, and the application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Sept. 5, the release said.

A total of $90,000 in grants will be rewarded to applicants for the upcoming fall semester for a variety of experiences. According to the release, acceptable engagement opportunities include — but are not limited to — undergraduate research, professional experiences and community-based learning.

According to the release, award notification rollout will transpire during the week of Sept. 13., and the funding will be distributed as $1,000 or $2,000 rewards to aid in experience completion.

Participants are required to complete the SEN Online Canvas course and will be assigned an engagement coach to aid them during their engagement, the release said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE