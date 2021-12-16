Penn State student dies following vehicle accident on way home for holiday break

On Tuesday night, 20-year-old Penn State student August Schwartz died in a vehicle accident on I-78 in Berks County after his car was hit by a school bus, according to Pennsylvania State police.

The incident occurred around 8:22 p.m. when a 69-year-old woman, Brenda Brownfield, allegedly “failed to observe” stopped traffic while driving the school bus and hit Schwartz’s car, police said.

After hitting the first car, the bus rear ended another vehicle — resulting in another fatality — a 25-year-old who was seated in the passenger seat, the release said.

According to police, both Schwartz and the 25-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe page in memory of Schwartz, who was known as Gus, was made for his family following the accident. According to the page, Schwartz had just been nominated for Beta Gamma Sigma — an academic honor society for top business school students — and would've turned 21 on Dec. 31.

Schwartz was headed home for the holiday break when the accident occurred and was less than an hour away, the page said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE