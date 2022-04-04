A difference between the degree code numbers 45.063 and 45.061 cost Penn State international students in economics years of time to secure a career in the U.S.

Esha Pathak, an international student from Mumbai, said she noticed the small difference in degree classification and has spent the past year working with Penn State administration to classify international economic majors for the STEM extension.

International students have four years of education tenure followed by an additional year of the optional practical training period. During the OPT period, students can apply for jobs and their work visa, which is the H-1B visa, Pathak (senior-economics and political science) said.

Pathak said the process for “probably one of the most competitive visas” in the U.S. works as a lottery — where students have one chance a year to receive their visa.

However, Pathak said more time helps, and the STEM extension is what can offer students time, but with the difference between the degree codes at Penn State and the government, economics students weren’t eligible for the extension.

“So it was such a small difference, but the reason why it was so frustrating was because I was literally in comp sci classes, like hard math classes. My thesis is pure math, there are so many regression models I’m creating,” Pathak said. “And so, in my head, there was a disconnect because I’m like, ‘Why is my degree so technical, but why is there still a gap in the education I’m getting?’”

Pathak said she had international friends who chose computer science or physics to secure the extension, instead of pursuing economics.

When it came to her own job search, Pathak said she had to rely on networking to have any chance of an internship. She said many businesses don’t sponsor international students due to the cost, but sponsorship is essential when applying for the visa.

“Even if the companies didn’t sponsor, I would go for events because I was like, ‘Maybe somewhere in the stars there will be some luck and something will align, and they’ll give me a job’ — they weren’t going to give me a job,” Pathak said. “Why would they give me a job? They don’t sponsor visas.”

Pathak said she then began reaching out to Penn State administrators to talk about the issue. She said she went “straight to the top dogs” but didn’t get much out of it.

“When you’re a student in a system so large, it’s easy to get discouraged, it’s easy to get frustrated by all the nos you get,” Pathak said. “Sometimes you just have to find a different way to approach things and have your voice heard, so that’s why I approached [the University Park Undergraduate Association].”

Pathak said she, along with 2021-22 UPUA President Erin Boas, approached deans and administrators to start the conversation, and the extension was passed in February.

Patrick Mather, dean of Schreyer Honors College, said via email that Pathak had “a vision for change,” and her work is “just remarkable.”

“Esha’s work will have a legacy to it in that it will impact students in her shoes. And that was her goal from day one,” Mather said. “Sure, she was advocating for herself, but she was clearly passionate about her peers — present and future.”

For Pathak, she felt her role was to “shed light on something that deserves that kind of attention.”

“We realized it wasn’t that it was intentional, it was just systemic,” Pathak said. “It was just a lack of awareness that this was a problem.”

The classes below Pathak, her current class and the class above will be given the extension, Pathak said. It will then always be in place and available for students.

Emma Harvey, an international student from Bermuda, said the extension is “completely game-changing” for her.

“[It] really changed the trajectory of my career because it makes it so much easier to get hired,” Harvey (junior-economics and international politics) said. “I’ve made so many amazing friendships, and I feel like there are so many amazing opportunities at Penn State with the alumni network and everything, and I kind of always thought I wouldn’t be able to fully capitalize on that.”

Pathak said she had a friend who would’ve had to leave the U.S. on March 23 due to the lack of an extension but now is able to spend two more years in the U.S. and will be Pathak’s roommate.

“That’s definitely been one of the most rewarding things, seeing how I’m able to help everyone,” Pathak said.

Moving forward, Pathak said she hopes international students will be able to have more of a voice in the college.

For Pathak, she said she believes international students “lack a unique space to have a voice” — not that there’s a “lack of support.”

“A lot of international kids are often clubbed with all [people of color], and I do agree, we are people of color, and we do come from different countries, but that part of our intersectionality that makes our experiences unique is the fact that we come from different countries.”

