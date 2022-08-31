Vice President for Strategic Communications at Penn State, Lawrence Lokman, will be leaving Penn State at the end of October, according to a press release.

Lokman’s departure comes after he has overseen the Office of Strategic Communications and led the University’s central marketing and public relations division for eight years.

“This is the right time for me personally and professionally to transition," Lokman said in the release. "We have built a strong central communications foundation for the University and have outstanding team leaders in place who deserve much of the credit for our progress in helping to build awareness and recognition for Penn State as a world-class university and catalyst for positive societal impact."

Lokman also said his work at Penn State has been “a highlight of [his] career.”

“This University, and this community, will hold a special place in my heart always and the friendships I have developed will last a lifetime,” he said.

Associate Vice President for Strategic Communications Rachel Pell will assume the role of interim vice president when Lokman steps down at the end of October.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE