Penn State State of State will host its 10th annual spring conference titled "State of Awareness" Tuesday night at The State Theatre, featuring current and former student leaders speaking on a "variety of important issues."
The conference will last from 6-10 p.m., and this year’s speakers include:
- Jess Strait (senior-applied data sciences) — co-founder and president of Days for Girls at Penn State, an organization that sews and distributes "reusable menstrual health kits for communities in need"
- Sarabeth Bowmaster (junior-women’s, gender and sexuality studies and philosophy) — a peer educator at the Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, a Lion Ambassador, a student instructor of WMNST 197 and a research assistant in the GPP Lab at Penn State
- Sonika Kohli (sophomore-biomedical engineering) — chair of the Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition
- Claire Kelling (graduate-statistics and social data analytics) — chair of the Penn State University Park Student Fee Board
- Sydney Gibbard (junior-biomedical engineering and premedicine) — founder of the nonprofit organization Girls Code the World, Speaker of the Assembly of the University Park Undergraduate Association and a Lion Ambassador
- Andrew Strause, a 2017 management information systems graduate — co-founder and CEO of Navengage, previously held positions as a major gift officer in the Smeal College of Business, a THON captain, a member of Delta Sigma Pi and a member of Penn State Club Swimming
State of State is a conference that’s “committed to facilitating a dialogue within the university community about important Penn State-related issues,” according to its website.
“Our goal is to bring together passionate change-makers who can make our community stronger and more successful,” its website said.
Those interested in attending can register here.
MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE
On Monday, the State College Borough Council passed to restrict parking in certain locations…