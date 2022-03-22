Penn State State of State will host its 10th annual spring conference titled "State of Awareness" Tuesday night at The State Theatre, featuring current and former student leaders speaking on a "variety of important issues."

The conference will last from 6-10 p.m., and this year’s speakers include:

Jess Strait (senior-applied data sciences) — co-founder and president of Days for Girls at Penn State, an organization that sews and distributes "reusable menstrual health kits for communities in need"

Sarabeth Bowmaster (junior-women’s, gender and sexuality studies and philosophy) — a peer educator at the Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, a Lion Ambassador, a student instructor of WMNST 197 and a research assistant in the GPP Lab at Penn State

Sonika Kohli (sophomore-biomedical engineering) — chair of the Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition

Claire Kelling (graduate-statistics and social data analytics) — chair of the Penn State University Park Student Fee Board

Sydney Gibbard (junior-biomedical engineering and premedicine) — founder of the nonprofit organization Girls Code the World, Speaker of the Assembly of the University Park Undergraduate Association and a Lion Ambassador

Andrew Strause, a 2017 management information systems graduate — co-founder and CEO of Navengage, previously held positions as a major gift officer in the Smeal College of Business, a THON captain, a member of Delta Sigma Pi and a member of Penn State Club Swimming

State of State is a conference that’s “committed to facilitating a dialogue within the university community about important Penn State-related issues,” according to its website.

“Our goal is to bring together passionate change-makers who can make our community stronger and more successful,” its website said.

Those interested in attending can register here.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE