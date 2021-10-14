In celebration of the 10th annual Military Appreciation Week, Penn State, in collaboration with the borough of State College and Centre County will host a series of events, according to a release.

Beginning Nov. 11, Military Appreciation Week will feature both in-person and virtual events for veterans, current service members and local community members.

The events will conclude with the annual Military Appreciation Tailgate and Football Game at Beaver Stadium on Nov. 20, the release said.

According to the release, all events are free and open to the public, including Penn State students, faculty and staff.

To kick off the week, the annual Employee and Student Military Service Appreciation Breakfast will occur from 9-10:45 a.m. on Nov. 11 in the HUB-Robeson Center's Heritage Hall, the release said.

Later that day, a ceremony honoring those who have served in the armed forces will occur from 11:11 a.m. to noon on Old Main lawn. Hosted by the Penn State Student Veterans Organization, there will be a live stream link available, the release said.

The Penn State Military Appreciation Week Committee and the Downtown State College Improvement District will host a veterans resource fair and "open streets" event from 3-5 p.m. Nov. 14 downtown, concluding the night with a light show on Calder Way, according to the release.

“Ask a Vet,” a discussion with Penn State student veterans from different branches of the military, will occur at 4 p.m. on Nov. 16 in the Bank of America Career Services Center, the release said.

To conclude Military Appreciation Week, the Military Appreciation Tailgate, hosted three and a half hours before kickoff on Nov. 20, will be held at the Bryce Jordan Center, sponsored by Penn State and Walmart. Military members and veterans with proof of military service can receive tickets at the door, the release said.

During the home game against Rutgers, Penn State will recognize Pennsylvania's National Guard for its annual Military Appreciation football game, the release said.

