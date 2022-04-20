Ten Penn State and State College organizations came together to write an open letter to Penn State administration regarding the continuation of the firing process of Oliver Baker, an assistant professor of English and African American studies.

Penn State Students Against Sexist Violence, Coalition for a Just University, American Association of University Professors, Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition, NAACP State College Chapter, Coalition of Graduate Employees at Penn State University, Centre County Democratic, Socialists of America, Alleghenies Abolition, Central Pennsylvania United and Liberal Arts Collective at Penn State co-signed the letter.

After a physical altercation with a counter-protester, Avi Rachlin, a Penn State student, at a vaccine mandate rally in August 2021, Baker was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and simple assault.

On Nov. 8, 2021, Baker was found not guilty on one charge of harassment by Centre County District Judge Steven Lachman, while the other two charges were withdrawn.

In the letter, the organizations wrote that "we are demanding administrative transparency, accountability and rectification" and to rectify what is "an administrative misapplication and now manipulation of the AC70 process."

In January, a petition was created against Rachlin for being "violent misogynist, homophobic, white supremacist" and claims he creates a "dangerous environment" on campus after the altercation with Baker.

The letter was addressed to Penn State President Eric Barron, Provost Nick Jones, Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs Kathleen Bieschke, Dean Lang and President-elect Neeli Bendapudi.

According to the AC70 process, a jury committee has 60 days to hold a hearing and provide a verdict about Baker's status with the university to Barron, the letter said. However, the process has lasted for "well over" 60 days, which is a "procedural violation."

The letter said students and faculty "have a right to be reasonably safe from far-right extremism."

"The Penn State Community has a right to democratic norms being upheld on campus including the right to be free from persecution and retaliation for free speech that criticizes administrative policies," the letter said.

“Dr. Baker continues to be on leave pending university processes,” a university spokesperson said.

Additionally, the letter addressed the safety of marginalized students saying "marginalized students have a right to equal educational opportunities and to secure academic and cultural spaces that represent them."

"These violations by Penn State Administrators have undermined the spaces and safety of marginalized students and damaged the African American Studies Department," the letter said.

The letter also addressed the safety of women on campus due to the "conduct violations and administration's stance on the provocateur misogynistic and sexist language toward past rally goers."

The letter said the organizations view the actions of the administration as “treating the provocateur as a [survivor] rather than a perpetrator of sexist abuse.”

Thus, the lack of accountability has left these groups of students feeling unsafe and “undermined their confidence,” regarding the university’s policies on sexist abuse.

With the reinstatement of Dr. Baker, the organizations who wrote the letter said they hope it will “repair the faculty, staff, and students’ trust in Penn State Administrators.”

"In case Eric Barron does not resolve this problem and reinstate Dr. Oliver Baker, we call upon incoming President Neeli Bendapudi to uphold the judgement of the DA's Office and the court of law in Dr. Baker's case, and repair the faculty, staff, and students' trust in Penn State Administrators by fully reinstating Dr. Baker to his full duties as soon as possible."

