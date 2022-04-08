With college being a student's home away from home, it’s important for those in the LGBTQ community to find their safe spaces — both on and off campus.

Here’s a list of some inclusive hangout spots on Penn State’s campus and in State College for the LGBTQ community.

Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 5-8 p.m. for Wednesday Late Night, the Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity is located in the ground level of the HUB-Robeson Center right aross from the student bookstore.

Its goal is to “create and maintain an open, safer and inclusive environment honoring gender and sexual diversity,” according to its website.

The center provides lounging areas, resources, discussion groups and workshops, as well as one-on-one support services with its staff.

Room 008 in the HUB

A lounge that recently reopened in fall 2021 in the HUB, Room 008 was closed for about two years due to renovations.

Now, the lounge is open 24/7 except during organization reservations. Located near the Panda Express entrance, it has a few food options surrounding it, as well as a stage inside for performances.

Ally House

Ally House is a Living Learning Community in West Halls for students who identify as part of the LGBTQ community.

According to its OrgCentral page, it “provides an open, safe and inclusive living environment for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and ally students, as well as others beyond the sexuality and gender binary.”

Ally House provides student programs and academic programs for the LGBTQ community.

Center for Spiritual and Ethical Development at Penn State

Located in the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center, the Center for Spiritual and Ethical Development at Penn State offers an inclusive place for students from the LGBTQ community who are navigating a religious or faithful journey.

The Pasquerilla Spiritual Center is open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday. There, students can explore a variety of religions ranging from Bahá’í to Pagan, or go for spiritual meditation.

According to its website, a member of the Center for Spiritual and Ethical Development’s staff will be in the building during those hours Monday through Friday and from 3-10:30 p.m on Saturdays and Sundays.

Webster’s Bookstore Cafe

Branding itself as a “full-service vegan/vegetarian cafe/used bookstore,” according to its website, Webster’s Bookstore Cafe in downtown State College values inclusion.

The store and cafe is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

“Our staff and our regular customers share a commitment to create a welcoming, safe and inclusive environment for everyone who enters,” according to its website. “Webster's has long supported local community groups by offering free meeting space.”

3 Dots Downtown

3 Dots Downtown is an event space near the Sheetz in downtown State College that’s open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. In the evenings, 3 Dots hosts a variety of local events.

The space is frequently used by Penn State’s Drag Ambassadors, Opulence. It is also used every Friday for the Centre LGBTQA Support Network Free Clothing Closet event from 1-4 p.m.

The Centre LGBTQA Support Network Free Clothing Closet provides free gender-affirming clothing to those in need.

Apart from its regular daytime schedule, 3 Dots also hosts Tuesdays on the Terrace from 5-8 p.m.

Chumley’s

For the 21+ students at Penn State, Chumley’s Cocktail Bar is another place to meet new people in the LGBTQ community. Chumley’s is Happy Valley’s gay bar located on West College Avenue.

Open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. every day, the bar opened in 1984, according to its website.

“Over the decades, amidst seismic change, Chumley’s has been home,” according to its website. “Our customers made it that way and help us keep it that way.”

