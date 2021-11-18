Penn State, State College community grapples with intended closure of Mad Mex

After hearing State College’s Mad Mex location will close Nov. 28 pending the sale of Days Inn by Wyndham Penn State, alumnus John Richter said he has “no idea” where he will go when he visits the area next.

Mad Mex holds many fond memories for Richter — from when he would have nights out with friends as a student.

Richter, who graduated in 2008, described Mad Mex as a “great institution” and “always a great place to hang out.”

He said he likes Mad Mex’s margaritas and tries to return to the restaurant whenever he is back in State College.

“It’s usually one of our first stops,” he said.

Student Adam Stone said he and his girlfriend found Mad Mex recently.

“We like it because it’s one of the few places in town that has good vegetarian and vegan options,” Stone (graduate-geoscience) said. “For a college town, State College is surprisingly not that good with vegetarian and vegan food.”

Stone said there are still other quality options for food like Kaarma Indian Cuisine Redefined, Roots Natural Kitchen and Yallah Taco.

As a State College resident who works for Penn State, Denise Wall said she usually visits Mad Mex in the summer — when there are not many students around.

“Standing in this line is a little bizarre for me,” Wall said of her fall visit.

Wall lamented the lack of other restaurants with an outdoor patio like Mad Mex in State College.

“There’s not a ton of other places like this,” Scanlon said.

Wall said she hopes Mad Mex can “find another spot.”

Erin O’Leary said she enjoys Mad Mex’s burritos and margaritas.

“I’ve come here many times over the years,” O’Leary said. “It’s got a great vibe.”

O’Leary, who currently lives in Boston, used to own Old State Clothing Co., and she and her employees frequented Mad Mex for burrito night.

There is not another bar in State College like Mad Mex where “you can watch games and do a lot of things outside,” O’Leary said.

“I wish the staff [of Mad Mex] well, and I hope that they find something to replace Mad Mex,” O’Leary said.

Though she’s only been to Mad Mex a couple of times, student Jonah Grove said she wanted to “check it out before it closes.”

“It was just a nice place to catch up with friends,” Grove (senior-accounting) said.

Grove said she will most likely continue to visit Plaza Mexican for Mexican food after Mad Mex closes.

Tyler Goehrung described Mad Mex as “a nice, chill bar to go to with [his] friends.” He said he believes Mad Mex’s outdoor patio distinguishes it from other bars, similar to Wall.

“Most bars here are just inside, but this bar has both inside and outside [spaces],” Goehrung (senior-science) said.

Goehrung said he likes other bars like Doggie’s Pub and Champs, but he said they’re often “busy,” which is why he likes Mad Mex.

Erik Bakken, a State College resident, said it’s rare for Mad Mex to be able to use the patio in mid-November.

Rey Azteca and Plaza Mexican have always been Bakken’s favorites for “authentic” Mexican food. He said he considers Mad Mex more of a “Tex-Mex” restaurant.

Bakken said he’ll miss Mad Mex, but when it’s gone, he’ll still enjoy bars like Barrel 21, Otto’s Pub and Brewery, and Doggie’s.

Bill Fuller, the president and corporate chef of big Burrito Restaurant Group, said he is unsure of what will replace Mad Mex, but the company is in the process of looking for other locations in State College.

