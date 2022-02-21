Penn State’s Student Programming Association announced Monday it will host Dominique Jackson — an author, actress and model who advocates for the LGBTQ community — for a lecture at 7 p.m. Thursday in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Heritage Hall.

According to a SPA release, Jackson is known for her role in the FX TV series “Pose,” in which she represents the transgender community as a transgender woman. She also wrote a memoir titled “The Transsexual from Tobago,” which details her experience with her family after coming out.

Since 2000, Jackson has been modeling and receiving recognition for her LGBTQ advocacy. According to the release, she was inducted into the House and Ballroom Hall of Fame, and she received the Legacy Pride Award the next year.

The lecture event is free to Penn State students, and those interested must register for a ticket here.

