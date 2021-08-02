With Arrival week less than a month away, many of Penn State’s students are preparing to move to campus for the first time or are returning from summer break.

Arrival week provides freshmen with several days of free time before classes start, and after gathering their own experiences from last fall, several sophomores have advice on how to survive the first week on campus.

Victoria Perez said she spent her first week on campus adjusting to the freedom of college.

“It’s very, very freeing. I would catch myself asking, ‘Do I have to ask someone to go out this late at night?’” Perez (sophomore-hospitality management) said. “You kind of gain freedom, but you understand the responsibility that comes with it at the same time. You learn it a bit at a time, and you’re not alone.”

Describing herself as being “very nervous and very hesitant to do anything,” Kathryn Lathrop said being far from home helped encourage her to acclimate to campus.

“Just being there and knowing I couldn’t leave [helped me],” Lathrop (sophomore-global and international studies) said. “I was so far from home, and I couldn’t call my mom and be like, ‘Can you please come get me? I’m done now.’”

To Nicholas Ross, University Park was “pretty locked down” during last fall.

“During [my] first semester, it was very strict. The [resident assistants] were strict, but everyone followed what they had to do, and they wore a mask,” Ross (sophomore-business) said. “[During the] second semester we got rewarded — it got easier in a way. [Penn State] loosened the grip.”

It was during the first week — despite all the restrictions from the pandemic — that students said they took away several valuable lessons to use for the rest of the year.

Perez said the first week was a time for her to get over her initial apprehension of meeting new people.

“I wasn’t as social or as outgoing as everyone else, so I felt a little awkward. As time went on, I started meeting people and just being myself,” Perez said. “So don’t feel like you have to conform to other people’s thoughts about you or feel like you have to be a certain way, especially if you’re a person of color or a minority on campus. I learned to unapologetically be myself and not care what anyone else thinks. At the end of the day, their opinion doesn’t matter.”

Luke Finestone said he found a new opportunity to be himself during his first week on campus.

“Nobody knows who you are, so you can reinvent yourself in college,” Finestone (sophomore-nursing) said. “Once I got there, I realized, ‘Hey, no one knows who Luke Finestone is. I can be who I wanna be.’”

Ross said the first week should be used to prepare for the start of classes.

“Take that first week to look at your syllabus. There’s a lot of key information you need... I printed mine out, and I would highlight the important stuff,” Ross said. “I would say walk around since you have a whole week to do nothing. Go to different buildings, see where your classes are.”

In terms of study spots and other important locations for freshmen to memorize, Finestone noted the HUB-Robeson Center.

“That’s the main point that everyone goes to if you want to study, if you want to eat or if you just want to hang out,” Finestone said. “Whatever you need, you can find there.”

Given that freshmen will likely look for the location of their dorms when they arrive, Perez advised freshmen to find their residential commons first.

And, knowing that many freshmen will live in East Halls, Lathrop recommended checking out The Arboretum at Penn State.

“It was my favorite place [during my freshman year]. It’s such a peaceful part of campus,” Lathrop said. “It is so close to East. We used to walk there every day.”

For general advice for the first week and beyond, Finestone said freshmen can be most productive in finding friends simply by being themselves — similar to Perez.

“No one’s gonna judge you. You don’t have to worry about being who you are at Penn State because it's such a diverse university,” Finestone said. “There’s gonna be people that are similar to you, so [by] just putting yourself out there and really doing what you love to do, you're gonna find your people there.”

Perez said freshmen should not fear the prospect of being alone during their down time as well.

“Another thing people are scared of is eating alone, like in the dining room or the HUB. You learn that so many people do [and] that nobody is paying attention to you,” Perez said. “They’re all doing their own thing, doing their own work. I can’t even count the times I was eating by myself in the HUB while studying.”

After spending a year of trying to live out the college experience while still adhering to coronavirus regulations, Ross recommended freshmen enjoy the freedom of their first year as much as they can.

“Make the most out of freshman year, because it flew by [for me]. Take advantage of the people on your floor and in your building,” Ross said. “Make as many friends as you can. Go to football games. Go to basketball games. Go to volleyball games — go and do as much as you can.”

The sophomores themselves said they are quite excited for the upcoming school year and ready to experience in-person classes for the first time in a while.

Lathrop said she expects a lot more students to be out and about this year.

“I think it’ll be a lot busier on campus,” Lathrop said. “We didn’t see the real Penn State [last year].”

Perez said she believes overcoming the habits forced by online school will be a challenge.

“We got so used to waking up five minutes before class and logging on to Zoom or sleeping through class,” Perez said. “I feel like this year is going to be a transition for the sophomore and freshman class.”

With summer break coming to a close in just a few weeks, Ross said he is excited to return for his second year.

“The whole atmosphere of Penn State — I miss it, and I want to go back.” Ross said. “I actually want to go to school now, it’s weird.”

