The Society of Women Engineers at Penn State received the Outstanding Collegiate Section Gold Mission Award at the 2021 Society of Women Engineers national conference — for the eighth consecutive year.

Sixty-eight members of PSU SWE’s leadership team traveled to Indianapolis for the in-person version of the conference, an experience that member Paige Vernon said was “the greatest thing” for her fourth year at Penn State.

WE21 is the world’s largest conference for women engineers and technologists, according to its website, and this year’s theme was “Aspire to Inspire,” which promoted “[growth] as individuals to impact the industry in profound ways.”

“It has been two years since we got to be there in person,” Vernon (senior-mechanical engineering) said. “It was really exciting just to see people who were similar to you — not just all being female but having the same interest and same drive.”

Vernon, philanthropic initiatives officer for PSU SWE, said she helps oversee her chapter and bylaws, as well as run its THON initiatives.

Although the WE21 conference was “a little nerve-racking” for Vernon at first, due to the presence of competing SWE chapters and employers, she said the event was ultimately a “celebration” of all of the different SWE chapters.

“It’s a really exciting thing to know that they’re all there just for you,” Vernon said.

In addition to the Outstanding Collegiate Section Gold Mission Award, the Penn State chapter was recognized with the award for “Best Practice in Communication: Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion.”

Erin Anderson, the personal enhancement director and writer of the chapter’s application, said this designation made her “ecstatic.”

“That award was basically based on the amount of activities that’s held and specifically how those activities align to SWE’s mission for diversity and inclusion, professional development and just enhancing engineers as a whole,” Anderson (senior-civil engineering) said.

SWE’s national motto is “Aspire, Advance and Achieve,” Vernon said, and it strives to “empower women to achieve their full potential in careers as engineers and leaders,” according to its website.

Highlighted in PSU SWE’s application from the “over 100 events” held during the 2020-21 school year were “Big/Little SWE-sters,” a mentorship program that pairs lower- and upper-level students of the same major, as well as several events hosted by a new branch for diversity and inclusion, Anderson said.

Anderson also credited the chapter’s wins to its communication skills, which involve the use of an organization-wide email to update members, an alumni email for professional development purposes and several GroupMe chats.

Renee Sollenberger said she believes strong past leadership helped guide the group to its consistent wins.

“When Erin and I came into the organization, it was definitely filled with passion,” Sollenberger (senior-biological engineering). “Seeing this award won year after year really stands testimony to how the leadership team really believes in what we’re doing.”

Sollenberger, co-officer of member relations for PSU SWE, said she focuses on hosting events that “build relationships between members,” such as study nights, banquets and dances.

She said realizing that she and Anderson are in the same positions as past leadership and are “still doing these amazing things” is “awesome.”

“Our first year, I don’t think we realized the impact that we were creating,” Sollenberger said.

Anderson said PSU SWE has been able to “grow” and “improve” due to “seamless” transitions in leadership roles.

“That’s kind of been a cornerstone of our organization of just continual improvement — knowing what works and what doesn’t,” Anderson said. “Having people join at the beginning of their college career [and] working up — you’re able to make those improvements.”

Vernon, Anderson and Sollenberger all said “community” was a factor in their achievements.

“The ‘Aspire, Advance and Achieve’ especially — we’ve always pushed and kind of grown through that, just because we’re all a tight-knit group,” Vernon said. “We like to call ourselves ‘the fake sorority’ because we’re all close — we all know each other’s struggles.”

Anderson said though the award was a big personal achievement, it “meant a lot to her” to be recognized as a chapter.

“It's not just a little club that we [have],” Anderson said. “It’s making an impact.”

Vernon said every person on the leadership team and every general body member make up the “core” of the group.

“It’s not just one person who’s winning this award — it’s the entire chapter.”

