Some Smeal College of Business students came into the fall semester with a simple class project on the horizon — but they didn’t know they would use social media to have an impact on the local community.

Students in the Smeal College of Business were able to raise money to purchase over 10,000 cans of pet food to donate to Centre County PAWS animal shelter as part of a team building exercise for a class project in the fall semester.

Neil Fogarty, who teaches MGMT 326: Organizational Behavior and Design, has assigned this team execution project for four years now. However, he said this year has had the greatest results so far.

In just two weeks, Fogarty said his students raised money to purchase 10,375 cans of pet food.

According to Fogarty, the project had two goals: to see how well students can build and manage a team, and for business majors to learn the importance of giving back to the community.

The class received the majority of their donations from online crowdfunding websites, Fogarty said.

“What they did is they used mainly social media,” Fogarty said. “They established some GoFundMe accounts that went directly to PAWS.”

One student in the class, Justin Fisher, and his team collected the biggest donation in the course with just under 3,000 cans. Fisher (senior-business) said he individually raised the most cans in the class with a total of 1,631.

Fisher said his team’s strategy was to reach out to people they felt would have a personal connection to the cause.

According to Fisher, his team reached out to family members and friends who they knew were passionate about animals and had donated to similar causes in the past, like the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

“It translated from just GroupMe and social media to personal emails, text messages and just trying to get people to see the vision that we had,” Fisher said.

Fisher reached out to his mother, Nikky Fisher, because he knew she would be willing to donate to an animal shelter.

“If I’m going to donate money, I’d rather donate to something that I think is worthwhile,” she said. “I do love animals, I’ve always had a pet. It’s just something that most people may not think about when you think of making a donation to a local organization.”

According to Fisher, coronavirus restrictions introduced a unique challenge for this project — he and his classmates had to become competent in “electronic marketing methods.”

Despite the challenge, Fisher said his team’s family and friends were eager to donate.

“People’s proclivity and their desire to give and do good on behalf of their community is stronger than ever, and it serves as such a positive light in a difficult time,” Fisher said.

Fisher’s mother was also motivated by coronavirus. She said the pandemic has become a good time to donate to animal shelters.

“Nonprofits are really hurting,” she said. “Nobody thinks about the animals. That’s probably not a priority on people’s list.”

Fisher said he hopes to continue doing charity work for similar causes in the future.

“This was incredibly fulfilling on a personal level — especially seeing the impact that it had,” Fisher said. “It was one of the most meaningful — if not the most meaningful — moments of my college career.”

Although this is his first year teaching in University Park, Fogarty said his classes have donated more than 31,000 cans of pet food to local shelters during his time at other Penn State campuses in the Pittsburgh area over the past four years.

Fogarty said he plans on running a similar project with his class in March.