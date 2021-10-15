A Mile in Her Shoes

From left, Secretary of Sisters of the Runway PSU Izzy Ferber (junior-childhood and early adolescent education), Vice-President of Sisters of the Runway PSU Marcella Santos (senior-marketing), and Vice President of Sisters of the Runway PSU Shaye Smartt (junior-marketing) lead the A Mile in Her Shoes walk outside of the HUB-Robeson Center on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. The money raised from the walk is being donated to Centre Safe, a resource center for survivors of sexual and domestic assault.

 John Stinely

In honor of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Penn State's Sisters On The Runway is hosting its 19th "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes" event at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The club and other students will walk around campus to spread awareness and prevention about domestic abuse, according to the organization's Instagram post.

In addition, a portion of the proceeds will go to Centre Safe, a resource that helps empower survivors and eliminate violence, the post said.

Check-in for the event is at the HUB-Robeson Center lobby. It costs $10 to walk without heels and $7 to walk with heels, according to the post.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.