In honor of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Penn State's Sisters On The Runway is hosting its 19th "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes" event at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The club and other students will walk around campus to spread awareness and prevention about domestic abuse, according to the organization's Instagram post.

In addition, a portion of the proceeds will go to Centre Safe, a resource that helps empower survivors and eliminate violence, the post said.

Check-in for the event is at the HUB-Robeson Center lobby. It costs $10 to walk without heels and $7 to walk with heels, according to the post.

