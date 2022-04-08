Thursday night, Katrina Karkazis, anthropologist, bioethicist and author of “Testosterone: An Unauthorized Biography,” delivered the Penn State Rock Ethics Institute’s 2022 Richard B. Lippin Lecture in Ethics called “Sex Itself.”

The event was co-sponsored by the Schreyer Honors College, the Humanities Institute, the Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, the Department of Anthropology, the Center for the Study of Sports in Society and the Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies.

Karkazis began the lecture by speaking about last month’s Judicial Committee confirmation hearings for Federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson who was asked to define the word “woman.”

However, Jackson said no.

“Clearly, we're spending a lot of time talking about sex,” Karkazis said. “To enter the feminist theory scale proven from nearly four decades ago, the time has come to think about sex.”

Karkazis emphasized the word “think.”

“Whenever it is intriguing to military service, or seeking identity documents, enrolling in a clinical trial or participating in organized sports, the categorization of bodies, according to sex, is central to the organization of society,” Karkazis said.

"‘Who is a man? Who is a woman? What makes someone either a man or a woman?’ may seem like simple questions, but making a determination steps are often straightforward,” Karkazis said.

Karkazis then briefly discussed nearly two decades of work being done in the field.

“Policymakers, scientists and others formulating sex categorizations and definitions overwhelmingly rely on biological features,” she said.

Then, Karkazis mentioned the contemporary debate on the definition of sexuality.

“Sex categorization is a socially integrated process that creates replicates and intensifies ideas of who belongs inside and outside a category,” Karkazis said. In addition to the biological perspective, Karkazis mentioned society’s perspective of the discussion on sexuality.

Karkazis also discussed transgender athletes and some of the problems she encountered in the research on them.

“Scientific claims have been central to these debates,” Karkazis said. “But as the evidence began to crumble under scrutiny about the relationship between T and athleticism, this is in the elite sphere now.”

She mentioned the current policymakers “have no prior record of promoting policies for the well-being of girls and women in sport, or for fairness for women and girls anywhere outside of sport.”

Later, Karkazis talked about the recent abortion law in Texas, which effectively bans abortion after around six weeks of pregnancy.

She said six weeks is when “many do not even know they're pregnant," which is an example of “how state legislatures are increasingly politicizing medical decisions in ways to institute government control over sex, gender and sexuality.”

Karkazis emphasized the importance of insisting on the effect of the conceptual connections between peoples and issues — otherwise “the possibility of a better feminist ethics of care and living one which includes adequate health care, but also food, shelter and education is pushed further out of our sights.”

“When we do not take up the struggle for trans lives, we not only allow their cynically manufactured callousness to stand, but we plan to regulate efforts to expand the state's authoritarian control over all other lives — lives that they have been vulnerable to fabricated kinlessness and can only watch as the basic provisions for living that we all take for granted are withdrawn,” Karkazis said.

For Marjan Davoodi, the part she was most curious about was how categorization systems cause exclusion in discussions about sex.

“It seems that the solution is now expanding our categories,” Davoodi (graduate-sociology and social data analytics) said. “But isn’t this going to cause more exclusion?”

Karkazis said she “really loves” this question.

According to Karkazis, intersex variations are actually ontologically intersex, that “they can't be men or women that somehow this is mutually exclusive. They wouldn't want to be in the currently available categories.”

Thus, the categorization system “forces people with intersex variations and perhaps even trans individuals as well into a category in which they're not asking to be put into.”

