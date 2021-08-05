Penn State announced Thursday its University Park summer 2021 commencement will take place on Aug. 14 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

According to a release, the university is expecting to award 3,217 diplomas to graduating students.

The undergraduate and associate degree graduates' ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m., and the graduate degree candidates' ceremony will start at 2:30 p.m., the release said.

Penn State said everyone in attendance will be required to wear masks inside campus buildings during commencement weekend and inside the BJC during the ceremonies — regardless of vaccination status — as the masking mandate went into effect Wednesday.

For those who can not attend in person, the university will also livestream and record the ceremonies, the release said.

