The coronavirus pandemic uprooted students’ lives last year and forced many to move home to continue their education virtually. For Penn State seniors, this coming year may be a glimpse of a more normal college experience before graduation — even with indoor masking.

Carita Reid said she has remained home since the moment she found out her spring study abroad program was canceled in 2020. Now, after a long absence, Reid (senior-Asian studies and international politics) said she is ready to return to campus this fall and find out what she missed during all that time.

“First and foremost, I am excited to be back on campus in general,” Reid said.

Reid is looking forward to exploring the new food places downtown and on campus in the HUB-Robeson Center.

“I’m really excited to see [them] personally,” she said.

Reid is not the only senior anticipating a return to campus. Justin Michinok (senior-economics) also said he is excited to finally return to in-person classes and regain a sense of normalcy.

“I’m most looking forward to getting back to normalcy… getting in person, going back to campus,” Michinok said. “Just getting in [with] professors and actually having a real class instead of having it all over Zoom.”

Attending in-person classes is something Alec Hockenberry is also looking forward to. He said his experience attending online classes over the past year fell short of his previous in-person experiences — especially when completing group work and contacting his professors.

“Working from home on group assignments is a little tough,” Hockenberry (senior-cybersecurity) said. “[It will be] a lot easier to communicate with my professors [in person], which I’ve noticed trying to do that online can be kind of annoying sometimes.”

After a long time learning virtually, Faith Swanger is looking forward to returning to campus so she can attend her labs in person.

“I’m also looking forward to [the] big college feeling kind of normal, or how I remember it from freshman year and sophomore year with people downtown and all the restaurants and everything open,” Swanger (senior-kinesiology) said. “I want to have the in-person experiences back.”

Swanger said she is not worried about the new mask mandate, though.

“For me it’s not a big deal as long as I can still go to the events and activities,” Swanger said. “Just as long as they aren’t canceling things, I don't think it will really affect if I go to anything or not.”

On Wednesday, Penn State announced an indoor mask mandate for all students, faculty, staff and visitors on all campuses — regardless of vaccination status — effective immediately.

The university cited "accelerating" coronavirus case counts as its reason for enacting the mandate.

Other seniors, such as Sam Smeal, do have some concerns about the new masking requirement.

“That is something that I’m a little nervous about,” Smeal (senior-biotechnology) said. “Are the things that are in person right now — are they going to stay that way?”

One of those in-person events Smeal and other seniors are anticipating is the return of Penn State football.

“I’m really excited for [the] White Out,” Smeal said. “I just love being in the stands in the midst of it all. That energy is something that I really [missed] being home this last year, so I’m really excited to be back in person again.”

Michinok agreed and said he is equally as excited for the games.

“Obviously [I’m looking forward to] getting back senior year and enjoying the football season,” Michinok said.

Aside from a return to normalcy, seniors, like Amoure Glover, said they are hopeful to come out of their final year on top of all the trouble the pandemic has caused them.

“The biggest thing I am looking forward to is seeing things wrap up for myself mostly — watching everything connect,” Glover (senior-Asian studies and Korean) said.

Smeal said she is hoping for a final win in the face of everything that has happened over the course of the pandemic.

“Honestly, I am most excited for one last victory lap,” Smeal said.

Smeal said she’s excited to be back in person to experience the Homecoming parade, along with what she said is the typical “Penn State pride” when alumni, students and the community come together.

“I think that’s going to be really refreshing after this past year being apart.”