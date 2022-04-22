A certain air of nostalgia is overtaking Penn State seniors as they count down the limited days they have left to spend with their roommates, walk to the library and go out to college bars, but there’s one final hurdle before they can toss their graduation caps — finals week.

While some seniors have heavier finals schedules than others, Andrea Marciano said she always feels better when some of her academic pressure is alleviated.

“I think there is always a feeling of relief after taking a final — as much as I enjoy the information I’m learning, I always have feelings of stress around due dates and completing assignments,” Marciano (senior-biobehavioral health) said. “Finishing a final, to me at least, lifts a weight off my shoulders in the sense I don’t have to worry about doing work for the class anymore.”

Marciano said she only has two finals, and one of them is optional since she took 12 credits this semester. Although she said she looks forward to feeling relieved and being done, she’s not “dreading” any finals either.

“Being in my last semester, I am currently in classes I enjoy taking — classes like chemistry, biochemistry and organic chemistry were all taken freshman through junior year,” Marciano said. “This semester, I am taking harder classes like clinical neuropsychology and medical terminology, but it is information I personally find extremely interesting and enjoy studying.”

Emily Close, however, said she’s not looking forward to her finals week, as not everyone has the same week of work.

“I’m honestly dreading all of them because a lot of my friends don’t have finals or only have one,” Close (senior-criminology) said.

Jessica Miller is one of the students who won’t need to hit the books throughout the first week of May.

“I don’t have any finals, but I feel way less pressure with classes this semester in general since I’m a senior graduating soon and have a job lined up,” Miller (senior-supply chain and information systems) said.

Without the distraction of final exams looming over her head, Miller said she has more time to process her emotions about leaving Penn State.

“I am both excited and sad to graduate — but probably more sad,” Miller said. “I love Penn State so much, and it is amazing having all of my best friends so close to me in such a fun town.”

Other students agreed that finals week isn’t as stressful after securing a post-grad job. Kayla Finkelstein said she feels less pressure overall because she’s “so close to the finish line.”

“I think that at this point, most seniors are just ready to be done with everything,” Finkelstein (senior-food science) said. “Most of us are interviewing with companies and already have jobs, so there is less pressure to do exceedingly well and more generalized pressure to just get a grade that helps you pass the class so you can graduate.”

Marciano, who said she’s planning on taking a gap year to gain clinical experience before applying to physician assistant programs, is focused on finishing her exams strong — even as a senior.

“My finals have the same priority as they have every other semester because I’m not just trying to pass the class,” Marciano said. “When I apply to PA school in the next cycle, they will have to see my transcript and be able to tell if I didn’t prioritize my academics in my senior year.”

Although Finkelstein said she has only one exam during finals week, she said she’s not looking forward to her meat science final.

“It’s very complicated and [contains] a lot of information in an area of my major that I don’t fully have an interest in,” she said. “I’m more interested in the confectionary, chocolate and bakery area of food science.”

Gigi Lin said she’s “relieved to be moving on from the classroom” as she approaches her last academic exams.

“I think for the creative arts, especially, college is a great place to start learning the basics, making connections and navigating how you will enter the industry, and to take the time to work on your technique and artistry,” Lin (senior-integrative arts) said. “But there’s only so much time you can spend on that in a classroom setting before you’re plateauing creatively.”

Lin said she intends to be a lifelong learner, even beyond Penn State.

“I’m always going to keep learning and striving to improve, but it will be much more rewarding to do so outside of the classroom setting,” she said.

Lin said she will also be relieved to be past one specific final — her senior voice recital, where she said she’ll perform about 40 minutes of material fully memorized.

Bethany DeRose said being in her fourth year of college has not made finals week any easier.

“I think the stress has always been really bad, but it’s definitely different, though, because I know what I'm getting into,” DeRose (senior-civil and environmental engineering) said. “My anxiety during finals has either stayed really bad or actually [become] worse.”

DeRose said the pandemic may have contributed to these feelings of anxiety surrounding exams.

“COVID changed how finals are taken, and now, they’re almost back to normal,” she said. “Either way, they still stress me out a lot.”

Beyond the stress of doing well on exams in order to maintain a GPA or receive an official degree, Penn State students said they’re starting to reflect on the finality that comes with submitting the last Canvas assignment.

“I’m really looking forward to not having to worry about schoolwork,” Finkelstein said. “But I do think that when I’m finished, it will all hit me at once that I am almost done with college.”

Close said she’s “sad about graduating and leaving State College and friends” but feels a “sense of excitement for what’s to come.”

For Finkelstein, a 2+2 student who transferred from Penn State Berks in the peak of the pandemic, she said she’s been “grappling with the idea of graduating for so long.”

“I’m excited to begin this new chapter in my life because I truly have a passion for food science,” she said, “but I can’t help but feel like my time was cut so short in college and especially at University Park.”

Other students shared Finkelstein’s excitement for their lives after school while maintaining some wistfulness for the undergraduate experience. Marciano said her feelings about donning her cap and gown are “bittersweet.”

“There are things I am definitely going to miss about undergrad, but I also have a plan in place and am ready to see where life takes me,” she said. “Being in undergrad was a fun time to have those moments where you were able to be irresponsible.”

Many seniors have been in classrooms since they were at least 5 years old, and many will never be students again once their final exam is submitted. Finkelstein, however, said Penn State will always hold a special place in her heart — even when she’s not a student.

“Penn State was truly my second home, and I’m so grateful for the experiences, friendships and opportunities that it brought me.”

