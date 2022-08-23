Penn State's Senior Vice President for Finance and Business and Treasurer established the Sara and Phil Thorndike Endowed Undergraduate Scholarship after she and her husband provided a $100,000 gift to support undergraduate students.

Sara Thorndike said she understands the struggles of affording university education, according to a release.

Thorndike said she and her husband “are fortunate to be in a position to give back,” the release said.

Because the scholarship is endowed, it will continue funding undergraduate students every year, regardless of academic college or program the student attends.

