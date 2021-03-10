Penn State's Board of Trustees announced Wednesday its selection of eight alumni to receive the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2021.

The Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor the university presents to its alumni.

The individuals who have been invited to accept the award include:

Lisa S. Baird graduated with her B.A. in English in 1982 and her M.B.A from the Smeal College of Business in 1984. She is the commissioner of the women's soccer league.

Carl T. Berquist earned his B.S. in accounting in 1974. He is the retired executive vice president and chief financial officer of Marriott International, Inc.

Dr. Cedric X. Bryant earned his M.S. in physical education in 1984 and his Ph.D. in physiology in 1989. He is president and chief science officer of the American Council on Exercise.

David A. Donahue earned his Ph.D. in petroleum and natural gas engineering in 1963. He is the founder and president of International Human Resources Development Corporation.

Dr. Louis A. Ivey graduated with his B.A. in arts and letters in 1953. He is a surgeon with Louis A. Ivey M.D. and Associates.

Keith E. Masser earned his B.S. in agriculture engineering in 1973. He is chief executive officer of Sterman Masser, Inc., owner of Fresh Solutions Farms, LLC, and chairman of Keystone Potato Products, LLC.

Charlotte B. McLaughlin earned her B.S. in accounting in 1975. She is the president and CEO of PNC Financial Services.

Brian T. Olsavsky graduated with his B.S. in mechanical engineering in 1985. He is senior vice president and chief financial officer of Amazon.com, Inc.

