Penn State announced Friday its vaccination rates among students has continued to climb and its coronavirus testing positivity rates has continued to decline, according to a release.

The overall vaccination rate for students at University Park is more than 87% as of Friday, Penn State said, which includes more than 90% of on-campus students and more than 86% of off-campus students.

Additionally, the overall vaccination rate for employees at University Park is approximately 81%, and the vaccination rate of "full-time academic personnel" is more than 96%. Full-time nonunion staff have a vaccination rate of approximately 85%.

Penn State said it is expanding its weekly coronavirus testing requirement for individuals who haven't provided proof of vaccination to unvaccinated part-time faculty and staff who work in the classroom, starting this week on Monday, according to the release.

The seven-day positivity rate of coronavirus testing conducted by Penn State as of Friday is 0.7% at University Park — including 0.6% for students and 1.2% for employees. Out of 7,606 tests from the seven-day period, 51 were positive, according to the release.

Penn State said there are 23 students housed in University Park isolation space and three students in quarantine as of Friday.

From 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the Moderna vaccine is available for Penn State students in the Student Health Center at University Park, and appointments can be scheduled through myUHS.

"I'm pleased to see the vaccination rates at University Park continuing to climb," said Penn State President Eric J. Barron. “As we head into flu season, it’s more important than ever that everyone in our community gets vaccinated for COVID-19 and influenza. It’s the best way to protect yourself and your friends, family and fellow Penn Staters from getting seriously ill and will help us to be able to remain together on our campuses this fall.”

