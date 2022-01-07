Penn State has updated its latest coronavirus testing results to see a 13.2% increase in positivity rate from Monday to Thursday, according to a release.

For Jan. 3 through Jan. 6, 318 positive cases were found out of 2,403 tests at University Park, a rate of 13.2%. The student positivity rate was 16.1% and the employee positivity rate was 9.1% during this time.

Commonwealth testing during this more recent period found 33 positive cases from 96 tests.

From Dec. 20 to Jan. 2, out of 2,243 coronavirus tests administered at University Park, 357 tested positive, which is a rate of 15.9%, the release said.

This rate includes 19.4% among students and 9.4% among university employees.

Testing at the commonwealth campuses over this period registered a 25% positivity rate —138 positive results from 552 tests.

Kelly Wolgast, director of the Penn State COVID-19 Operations Control Center, said the university is seeing "lower testing volume" overall due to the university's winter break, but those who are testing are "usually either symptomatic or they are asymptomatic but have been exposed to the virus."

The university will update its coronavirus dashboard twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the semester, the release said.

