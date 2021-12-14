Penn State Schreyer Honors College establishes scholarship in memory of dead student

Penn State’s Schreyer Honors College will award the Neil C. Patel Memorial Changemaker Honors Scholarship to students committed to family, community, education and opportunity, according to a release.

The scholarship was established following the death of Penn State Schreyer Scholar Neil Patel, who died from complications from the coronavirus earlier this year.

Patel, a member of the university's class of 2023, was majoring in finance and minoring in international business and French. He was a drummer, guitarist and baseball player.

Patel’s family members established the NEILSTRONG Foundation, which will provide additional scholarships and aid students exhibiting commitment to the same four areas as Patel.

The Schreyer Honors College has not announced the number of recipients of the Neil C. Patel Memorial Changemaker Honors Scholarship or how much recipients will receive.

Donations to the scholarship fund are currently being accepted on Penn State’s website.