Penn State Schreyer Honors College's Gender Equity Coalition will host a "Sexual Violence on Campus" discussion from 6-7 p.m. on Friday in the HUB-Robeson Center's Flex Theater and on Zoom.

The virtual talk and simultaneous "viewing party" in the Flex Theater was also made possible by Pennsylvania's Every Voice Coalition, Schreyer for Women and Empowering Women in Law at Penn State, according to an Instagram post.

The discussion will feature the following nine panelists:

Dr. Rosa A. Eberly — associate professor of rhetoric at Penn State and an expert on institutional history

Dr. Jill M. Wood — teaching professor of women’s, gender and sexuality studies at Penn State, recipient of the George W. Atherton Award for Excellence in Teaching and researcher of reproductive justice, menstruation, menopause and childbirth

Adam Smeltz — former Centre Daily Times reporter who covered the Penn State's handling of the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case and other instances of sexual violence

Justin Acheampong and Ari Fromm — two University of Pennsylvania Students and state directors of Pennsylvania's Every Voice Coalition, a statewide effort to create anti-sexual violence legislation and other policy shifts

Lahari Peruri — Penn State senior majoring in biobehavioral health and cofounder of Lotus at Penn State, which supports women of color who are survivors of sexual violence

Aye Ochai — 2021 graduate from Penn State and cofounder of Lotus

Erin Brown — cofounder of the Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition and advocate for the release of Penn State's climate surveys

Nora Van Horn — Penn State senior studying Mandarin and philosophy, advocate for climate surveys, and composer of sexual violence-related open letters, resolutions and policies

The Zoom link for the event can be found here.

