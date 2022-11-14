Tree/Old Main, features

Penn State will host its eighth annual GivingTuesday event on Nov. 28 "with the largest volume of fundraising campaigns to date," according to a release.

The celebration will begin on Nov. 28 at 18:55 on the 24-hour clock — 6:55 p.m. — and run until midnight on Nov. 29, the release said, in honor of the university's founding in 1855.

Over 155 initiatives will benefit students across the commonwealth with a wide range of scholarships and programs focused on educational access and equity, arts and environmental sustainability, according to the release.

38 student-run initiatives will be featured to "support a diverse array" of student groups, according to the release.

"Individuals are invited to take their participation a step further by becoming a campaign champion and creating a personal fundraising page to benefit any active GivingTuesday campaign," the release said.

An in-person event will be held on Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the HUB-Robeson Center for Penn Staters to celebrate the funds raised, the release said.

For more information, contact the Office of Annual Giving at 888-800-9163 or givingtuesday@psu.edu and follow @RaisePennState on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

