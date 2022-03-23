During its Wednesday night meeting, Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously passed Bill #36-16: “Funding for the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Caucus Community Conference."

“University Park ranks 32nd out of a total of 1,288 universities considered for international community size,” according to the bill, and “hosts approximately 7,397 international students out of an approximate 47,119 total students at the university.”

According to the bill, University Park has approximately 14-17% of students with Asian descent.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, reported Asian hate crimes have increased across the U.S., resulting in “the immediate need for APIDA solidarity and advocacy,” the bill said.

With increasing APIDA community enrollment to University Park, APIDA wants to expand its programming and advocacy with the help of community partners, according to the bill, and will host the first community conference from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2.

According to the bill, the conference will include “programming designed to encourage cultural sharing, solidarity and social justice efforts across the APIDA community.”

UPUA “supports the Penn State Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Caucus in its efforts toward hosting a conference towards furthering APIDA relations within the university and local community,” according to the bill, and “funding will go towards supporting the room reservations for the conference.”

