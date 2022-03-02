Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously passed Bill #31-16: “Funding for Partnered Bike Helmet Giveaway with Graduate & Professional Student Association (GPSA),” during its weekly meeting Wednesday night.

According to the bill, UPUA’s 5th Assembly implemented Policy #05-05 “aimed to promote bicycling to ‘ease the stress of inefficient transportation methods, increase community involvement and activity, and most importantly play our part in contributing to a sustainable campus environment.’”

UPUA’s 11th Assembly showed further “commitment” to encouraging bicycling on campus with Bill #33-11 “which helped subsidize the Zagster bike share program,” according to the bill.

Furthermore, in the 14th Assembly, UPUA passed Bill #04-14 “to purchase 500 sets of bicycle lights and promote Centre Bike’s “Light Up the Night” event to later distribute them,” according to the bill.

The bill passed said, “[Bill #31-16] is a continuation of that mission and serves to better the safety of student bicyclists.”

According to the bill passed, bike helmets are “often overlooked” when it comes to bicycle safety, and “70 to 80% of all fatal bicycle crashes involve head injuries, but only 18% of all bicyclists wear bicycle helmets.”

The recommended course of action, according to the bill, is for UPUA to partner with GPSA and to “split” the cost of 75 bike helmets — 25 of which will be provided by UPUA.

The helmets will be distributed in the HUB on March 28 and March 29.

